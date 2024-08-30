Rangers land key target as work continues on £3.5m deal and loan flop lands new club
Rangers have confirmed the signing of Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo on a season-long loan deal - and another player could soon join him, according to reports.
The 22-year-old centre-back becomes Philippe Clement’s 10th signing of the summer following the purchases of Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Oscar Cortes, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny, Jefté, and Mohamed Diomande earlier in the window, with the club holding an option to make the move permanent move in 12 months time.
Clement has been desperate for reinforcements at centre-back, with Leon Balogun struggling with injuries this summer and Ben Davies moving to Birmingham City on loan earlier this week. The Belgian boss had been tipped to launch a bid for Hoffenheim defender Stanley Nsoki, who Clement had previously managed with at Club Brugge. However, Kasanwirjo is the man the club have decided on, and the player is now a confirmed Rangers player.
“I’m very excited to join the club and play for the fans,” Kasanwirjo told the club’s official website. “I spoke with the coach who had a good feeling, and the most important thing for me is to play and help the team as much as I can. Rangers is a really big and traditional club. There are a lot of memories and you need to win games. I want to win and bring the level of the team up, so it’s a good step for me.”
Meanwhile, reports claim that Clement is also on the verge of adding Albanian international midfielder Nedim Bajrami to his squad, with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio stating the player is ‘on the way’ to Glasgow to complete a £3.5million deal. Elsewhere, Light Blues forward Fabio Silva is also close to completing a move to La Liga outfit Las Palmas. The Portuguese forward will link up with Scotland internationals Oli McBurnie and Scott McKenna in Gran Canaria, after the duo both moved to Spain earlier in the window.
