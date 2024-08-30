Champions set to tie up £1m-plus deal for Dundee man

Celtic are set to win the race for Dundee playmaker Luke McCowan after they agreed a deal with the Dens Park club for the 26-year-old.

It is understood that Celtic will pay Dundee a fee in the region of £1 million with the potential for add-ons. Out of contract at the end of the season, McCowan was also highly sought after by Hibs, who had made the ex-Ayr man one of their priorities this window. However, they had four bids rejected for him over the course of the window and are now set to miss out on him to the Premiership champions.

Luke McCowan is set to join Celtic. | SNS Group

Celtic have already confirmed the arrival of Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty for £6m and are set to announce the arrival of another midfielder in Arne Engels from Augsburg for a club-record fee of £11m.