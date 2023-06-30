Supercomputer predicts Celtic-Rangers title winner, 3rd place and relegated side for 2023-24 Premiership season

The 2023/24 cinch Premiership season has moved that step closer after the SPFL released the fixtures for the upcoming campaign.

Celtic and Rangers start the season in front of the Sky Sports cameras with the Scottish champions unfurling the league-winning flag at home to Ross County on Saturday, August 5 in a lunchtime kick-off. Later that day their city rivals travel to Kilmarnock for a 5.15pm kick-off.

Premiership new boys Dundee host Motherwell, while Livingston and St Johnstone are at home to Aberdeen and Hearts respectively. Hibs don’t get their season underway until the Sunday, at home to St Mirren, due to their Conference League fixture the previous Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the 11th season of the SPFL with Celtic having won nine of the ten so far since the SPL and SFL merged. They will be going for three in a row after Ange Postecoglou led them to title triumph over the past two seasons, winning the league with 93 and then 99 points. Now the Australian has departed, he has been replaced by Brendan Rodgers and the Northern Irishman will likely have to make do without two key stars from last season’s success after Aaron Mooy confirmed his retirement while Jota is set to move to Saudi Arabia in a big-money move.

Michael Beale’s Rangers rebuild continues to gather pace with five signings made already and with more to come. Yet, a ‘supercomputer’ via OLBG has predicted Celtic will emerge victorious over the course of the coming campaign.

Below the Old Firm, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs are expected to duke it out for third place. As Ross County chief Roy MacGregor noted after his side’s play-off win, “the city teams, who after 10 years have got their acts together”. Despite last season’s third-place finish, the Dons have been predicted to finish fourth, below Hearts but above Hibs. With one place in the top six up for grabs, Motherwell, following their resurgence under Stuart Kettlewell, have been tipped to make the top six.

As for the relegation battle. The supercomputer expects it to be between St Johnstone, Ross County and Dundee with the Dens Park side, under new management in Tony Docherty, finishing bottom.

Predicted table:

Celtic and Rangers are expected to duke it out for the Premiership title. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic

Rangers

Hearts

Aberdeen

Hibs

Motherwell

St Mirren

Kilmarnock

Livingston

St Johnstone

Ross County