Celtic will host Ross County on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season as they unfurl the league-winning flag, while the first clash with Rangers has been scheduled for September.

It will be an eagerly-anticipated start to the new top-flight season with Sky Sports selecting two live fixtures, including the Staggies trip to face Brendan Rodgers side on Saturday, August 5 with a 12,30pm kick-off and Kilmarnock hosting Rangers later on that same day with 5.15pm kick-off at Rugby Park. Elsewhere, Aberdeen and Hearts are on their travels, taking on Livingston and St Johnstone respectively, while Dundee, back in the top-flight, host Motherwell. Due to their involvement in the Conference League qualifiers, Hibs face St Mirren on Sunday, August 6 at Easter Road.

Sky Sports have confirmed three further live TV games. The first Old Firm clash at Ibrox on Sunday, September 3 with a 12pm kick-off, Hearts’ trip to face Hibs on Wednesday, December 27 at 8pm and the Glasgow derby at Celtic Park when Michael Beale takes his side for the second league meeting between the sides on Saturday, December 30 at 12.30pm. Further TV selections for August will be confirmed in due course.

Gary Hughes, director of football Sky Sports, said: “We’re looking forward to another exciting season of drama in the SPFL. We’re delighted to kick off the season with Celtic and Rangers both live on the opening day and pleased to confirm three fixtures including the Edinburgh derby way in advance as Sky Sports continues to be the home of Scottish football.”

The first Edinburgh derby of the season will be at Tynecastle Park scheduled for October 7, while the third Old Firm clash is scheduled for April 6. A number of matches will be moved due to European involvement with Hearts playing at least twice on Thursdays with Aberdeen set for eight fixtures on Thursdays.

In terms of fixtures around the festive period and before the winter break, games are scheduled for December 23, 27 and 30, as well as January 2.

“We know the publication of the fixtures is something that is always eagerly anticipated by clubs and fans alike and we are very much looking forward to the 2023/24 league season kicking off at the beginning of August," SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said.

“Season 2022/23 once again showcased the very best of Scottish football – with great games and drama in abundance. For the first time since the SPFL was established in June 2013, more than five million fans attended matches across our competitions, underlining the passion for the game in this country. I am sure that 2023/24 will prove to be another memorable season and hopefully one that ends with Scotland’s participation at the European Championships in Germany next summer.

Celtic hosted Aberdeen on the opening day last season as they hoisted the league flag. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Lowland League champions, The Spartans, to the SPFL following their play-off win over Albion Rovers last month. I wish all 42 member clubs the very best for the forthcoming season and hope the supporters enjoy their football in the months ahead.”

Key Premiership dates

Opening weekend – August 5/6

Winter break – January 3-19

Final pre-split fixtures – April 13/14

Final fixture round – May 18/10