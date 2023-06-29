Michael Beale is confident Abdallah Sima is already “aligned” to Rangers’ style of play after the Brighton forward sealed a season-long loan move to Ibrox.

The cinch Premiership club confirmed the recruitment of the 22-year-old Senegalese, who becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

Sima played against the Gers for Slavia Prague in the Europa League in March 2021, just months before earning a £7million move to Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has so far struggled to establish himself with the Premier League club and has spent time on loan at Championship side Stoke and French Ligue 1 team Angers.

New Rangers signing Abdallah Sima in action for Slavia Prague at Ibrox in the Europa League in March 2021. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We are delighted to have Abdallah join us for the forthcoming season,” Beale told Rangers’ website. “He is a player I’m excited to work with, he has excellent variety in his game and can fulfil a number of attacking positions in our team.

“He has recently turned 22 years old and has experienced playing in three domestic top divisions, in the Europa League and is a senior international for Senegal.

“We met a few weeks ago and discussed at length his alignment to our style of play and his future development as a player.

“He is someone I have followed closely since his breakthrough in the Czech Republic and I am extremely pleased to have Abdallah join the squad at the very start of pre-season.

“I would also like to say thank you to the staff at Brighton who have been excellent since our initial contact a number of weeks ago.”

Sima, who scored five goals in 34 appearances for Angers last term, follows Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers in signing for Rangers this summer as Beale continues reshaping his squad following the departure of high-profile players like Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

The attacker, who will join up with his new team-mates on July 1, is excited about his move to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rangers is a big club with a big history,” he said. “I played here for Slavia Prague two or three years ago and when I came here I liked it so for me it is very exciting to join Rangers.