Celtic winger Jota could become the first big star of Scottish football to join the recent player exodus to Saudi Arabia after receiving a megabucks offer to join champions Al-Ittihad.

The 24-year-old has been a standout for the Parkhead side since initially joining on a season-long loan from Benfica two years ago – a move which was made permanent last summer as Celtic paid £6.4m to land him on a five-year contract.

The Portuguese sensation scored 15 goals in 43 appearances to help Celtic win a domestic treble last season, but reports in the Middle East claim a move to the Saudi Pro League has all but been 'agreed' with just 'finer details' to be ironed out.

Reports closer to home suggest that the deal is not yet cut and dried with Celtic yet to sanction any sale, but with claims of a £25m transfer fee on the table, as well as a life-changing salary on offer to the player, the Scottish champions may struggle to keep hold of their prized asset. Benfica would also be due a percentage of any sale due to a sell-on clause inserted into the original deal.

Celtic winger Jota is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Al-Ittihad are managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Esperito Santo with former Hearts manager Ian Cathro among the backroom staff. The transfer would also see Jota link up with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who signed for the Jeddah-based outfit earlier this month after ending his 14-year association with Real Madrid.

The vasts sums of money on offer from Saudi Arabian clubs has seen a number of European players follow the route Cristiano Ronaldo took last summer in departing Manchester United for Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract reportedly worth more than $200m a year.

Three Chelsea players alone have moved to the Gulf state this summer – namely Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly. Wolves captain Ruben Neves was also transferred to Al-Hilal for a club record £47million.

The Middle East state’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, took controlling stakes in four Saudi Pro League clubs – Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr – earlier this month as part of the wider ‘Vision 2030’ plan to diversify the Saudi economy. The country’s rulers also believe a thriving professional sports scene will help drive up grassroots activity levels in the kingdom.

The Saudis have signalled their intention to mount a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, and raising the standard and profile of the domestic league could prove crucial to that mission. PIF has the financial clout to recruit big names to the cause.

It is not the first time an emerging league has adopted similar tactics. Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Bobby Moore all played in the North American Soccer League at the end of their respective careers, while China has lured a host of top-flight stars to its Super League in recent years.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville expressed concerns over the number of Premier League players moving to Saudi Arabia last week.

