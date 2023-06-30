Premiership fixtures 2023/24: Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs games to be moved, UCI cycling impact, Edinburgh clashes

The SPFL released the fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign, the 11th since the merger between the SPL and SFL, and the impact Europe could be seen on the opening weekend with Hibs’ clash with St Mirren at Easter Road. Lee Johnson’s men play Sunday, August 6 due to their involvement in the Conference League second qualifying round where they face either Víkingur of Faroe Islands or Andorra’s Inter Club d'Escaldes.

It is one of many games in the Premiership that are due to be moved due to Europe. If Hibs progress, as is expected, they will join Hearts in the third qualifying round. Games are scheduled for August 10 and 17. It means Hibs’ trip to face Motherwell and Hearts' home clash with Kilmarnock will be moved to Sunday, August 13. The Viaplay Cup second round takes place on August 19/20 with the Edinburgh duo likely playing on the latter date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Hearts and Hibs win their third qualifying round tie they will enter the play-off stage, which takes place on the same dates as Aberdeen's Europa League play-off ties. The Dons, due to their third-place finish last season, are guaranteed at least eight games in Europe, starting with the Europa League play-off. If they win they go into the Europa League group stage but lose and they drop into the Conference League play-off. As things stand the following Aberdeen games will be moved because of games taking place on Thursdays:

St Mirren v Aberdeen – August 26 (original date)

Aberdeen v Hibs – September 2

Aberdeen v Ross County – September 23

Aberdeen v St Johnstone – October 7

Aberdeen and Hearts will have games moved due to European involvement. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen – October 28

Celtic v Aberdeen – November 11

Hibs v Aberdeen – December 2

St Johnstone v Aberdeen – December 16

If Rangers were to lose in the Champions League qualifying they would drop into the Europa League group stage meaning six of their fixtures would likely have to be moved to Sunday.

Edinburgh clashes and cycling impact

Meanwhile, two further fixtures could be moved for Hearts or Hibs. Both are scheduled to play at home on Wednesday, November 11 and Saturday, March 2. The SPFL's operations chief operating officer Calum Beattie explained the organisation will discuss the clash with the clubs at a later date.

“The big city clubs generally don’t play at home on the same day, although there are clashes in Edinburgh in November and March,” he said. “This was unavoidable as both Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian have 17 home matches before the split and therefore have six home games out of 11 in the first and third phases of the season. We will discuss those clashes with the clubs and relevant stakeholders nearer the time.”

Another possible issue is the UCI Cycling World Championships which are taking place across Scotland during August.

"It is fantastic to see Scotland attracting events such as this and we have been working with relevant stakeholders to mitigate the resource and transport challenges during this period,” Beattie said. “In particular, we have been liaising with Police Scotland for several months and we have considered the impact of the event as part of the overall schedule. However, the reality is that one of Celtic/Rangers, Hearts/Hibernian and Dundee/Dundee United will be at home on any given weekend.