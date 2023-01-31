There have been some interesting moves on deadline day around the SPFL with comings and goings, enquiries and rejections aplenty.

One of the most interesting developments surrounds Rangers starlet Alex Lowry. The 19-year-old playmaker is reportedly wanted by St Mirren who have made a loan enquiry. Ibrox boss Michael Beale admitted on Monday the player could depart as he noted that if the midfielder was unable to force his way into the first team he “needs to go and play at a good level somewhere else” having made just the three appearances. He has impressed for the club's under-23 side.

Lowry would no doubt add midfield creativity with Stephen Robinson keen to bolster his attacking options. Dundee United striker Tony Watt is set for a mid-season switch to Paisley. The Buddies would become the forward's seventh club in Scotland alone.

Unlike Lowry, Rangers are not keen on allowing Leon King to move out on loan despite interest. He is seen as part of Beale's first-team plans and the manager has bolstered his squad before the window closes with the addition of Nicolas Raskin, the much anticipated 21-year-old Belgian midfielder, from Standard Liege. They have reportedly been knocked back in their pursuit of a striker, a loan move failing for Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer.

Across the city, it is about outs rather than ins at Celtic. Ange Postecoglou has added four while Josip Juranovic has exited. Giorgos Giaukoumakis should follow him out of Celtic Park, netting the club more than £4million with Atlanta United keen on the Greek striker. As of yet, no deal has been concluded. Stephen Welsh, however, is set to remain. There has been plenty of interest in the young centre-back with loan enquiries from Hibs, Dundee Utd, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City but it would leave the club one centre-back short with Moritz Jenz having already left, joining Schalke after his loan ended early.

Aberdeen will likely be one of the busiest teams in the Premiership. They have so far concluded two deals with the addition of Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan and Angus MacDonald, a centre-back signed on a short-term deal after his release from Swindon Town. It gives the Dons much needed numbers at the back. There are expected to be outs at Pittodrie, one of which could be Marley Watkins who may be Watt's replacement at Dundee United.

Meanwhile, Hibs are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements themselves with Ryan Porteous having been sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri out “for a significant period of time”. There has been speculation around Francisco Ferro, a Benfica defender currently on loan with Vitesse Arnhem, while they have so far failed in their efforts to land Welsh from Celtic. Interest has also cooled on Jonny Williams after a bid was turned down for Swindon Town's Welsh midfielder. On a more positive note, there have been no new bids for Kevin Nisbet. There will be clarity over his future at Easter Road when the line-up for the club’s match with Ross County in Dingwall this evening are announced.

Across the city, in Gorgie, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has yet to land the one target he wants but doesn’t anticipate any key players leaving unless the club receive a bid they can’t turn down. Steven Humphrys will also remain for the remainder of the season and not return to parent club Wigan Athletic.

There is interest in Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)