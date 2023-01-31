Rangers sign Nicolas Raskin - fee, length of contract, shirt number, what player and club said

Rangers have the announced the signing of Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.

The 21-year-old's arrival has been eagerly anticipated by manager Michael Beale and the club’s fans. He becomes the second addition of the January transfer window following the addition of midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.

Rangers confirmed the player has joined on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee and will train with the team in the “coming days” once his work permit has been confirmed. Raksin, who will wear the number 43, is a Belgian Under-21 international and is set to appear at the European Championships this summer. He arrives with plenty of experience having made nearly 100 appearances for Belgian giants Standard Liege.

“I feel very excited to be here and I also feel very proud to join a very big club," he said. “I’m looking forward to playing at Ibrox. It was very exciting when I was told of Rangers’ interest because it’s a big club. I’m looking forward to making my debut and I hope it can be as soon as possible.”

Beale expressed his delight over signing a player the club “have tracked for a long time”

“He is a young player that has already amassed good experience both in domestic and European competition,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with him closely and integrating him into our team.”

Ross Wilson, Sporting Director, added: “We are delighted to further strengthen our squad today with Nico's arrival. He's a talented young player and someone who I know will enjoy working and further developing his talent with Michael and our staff.”