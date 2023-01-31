Alex Lowry: Premiership side 'make late bid' to land Rangers youngster on loan

St Mirren have reportedly made a late deadline day bid to take Alex Lowry on loan from Rangers.

The 19-year-old playmaker has been in impressive form for the Rangers B team in the Lowland League but his first team chances have been limited to one start and two substitute appearances so far this campaign.

Michael Beale revealed on Monday that he would be prepared to allow the Scotland Under-21 international to leave on loan so long as a suitable offer is received: “If he can’t get on the pitch he needs to go play at a good level for the next period to prove he can play for Rangers.

Now, according to the Scottish Sun, Premiership rivals St Mirren have approached the Ibrox club with just hours to go until the end of the transfer window over a proposal to take Lowry to Paisley on loan for the remainder of the season.

St Mirren have reportedly made an approach to sign Alex Lowry on loan from Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)