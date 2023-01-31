Rangers 'knocked back' by Man City in attempt to sign England U21 international on loan

Rangers have reportedly failed in a bid to land Manchester City forward Cole Palmer on loan.

The 20-year-old has made 31 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side since making his first-team breakthrough two years ago. He has featured 17 times this campaign, mostly from the bench, including nine EPL outings and four Champions League appearances. He has yet to find the net this term, with his three first-team goals all coming last season.

According to The Sun, Rangers have had an offer to sign the England Under-21 international on loan rejected by the EPL champions with Brighton and Sheffield United also knocked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers boss Michael Beale is still keen to add another attacker to his ranks before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline after failing in a bid to land Morgan Whittaker from Swansea.

Rangers have been credited with making a loan move for Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)