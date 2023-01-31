Stephen Humphrys' Hearts future resolved as Robbie Neilson updates on deadline day dealings

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed that on-loan Wigan striker Steven Humphrys will remain with the club for the remainder of the season.

There had been fears that the 25-year-old’s Tynecastle spell could be cut short due to a recall clause in the deal that saw him join on a season-long loan from the English Championship side on the final day of the summer transfer window.

However, the Hearts boss has revealed that Wigan’s early recall option expired on January 14, ensuring that he will remain in Edinburgh for the remainder of the current campaign with the prospect of a permanent transfer under consideration.

Neilson remains in the market for at least one more signing ahead of Tuesday night’s transfer deadline but admits it will be difficult to complete any late transfers.

“We’re interested in a number of players but it’s very quiet at the minute so we’ll see how the last 12 hours go,” he said. “There’s a couple we’re looking at but it’s late in the window. We’re trying but it will be difficult.

“I’m definitely happy with what we’ve got just now. I think we’ve got a really good squad. I’d like to add one more but the key thing is they have to be at a level that’s going to improve the squad and are not just coming in as a number.”

Neilson would not comment on the chances of an immediate move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson and does not anticipate departures from Tynecastle.

“Unless anyone comes in that’s paying us big money, then nobody will be going anywhere,” he said.