Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou confirms transfer deal to be concluded 'in next 24 hours'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has ruled out any late deadline day signings after largely doing his business early in the month.

The Hoops have already brought in Alistair Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata and Oh Hyeon-gyu during the window and Postecoglou admitted that there will no further new additions ahead of Tuesday’s midnight deadline.

“There won’t be any other incomings,” he said. “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks are continuing over a potential move out of Glasgow for Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis who looks set to join MLS side Atlanta United.

Giorgos Giakoumakis' departure from Celtic is imminent with the Greek striker set to complete a move to Atlanta United. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We are getting to the tail end of it one way or another and we will get a conclusion in the next 24 hours,” Postecoglou said. “Nothing concluded yet, just ongoing discussions.”

The likes of Yosuke Ideguchi and Oliver Abildgaard could move on, while Sheffied Wednesday have been credited with an interest in defender Stephen Welsh.

The Celtic manager added: “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.