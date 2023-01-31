Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou confirms transfer deal to be concluded 'in next 24 hours'

The Hoops have already brought in Alistair Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata and Oh Hyeon-gyu during the window and Postecoglou admitted that there will no further new additions ahead of Tuesday’s midnight deadline.
“There won’t be any other incomings,” he said. “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.”
Talks are continuing over a potential move out of Glasgow for Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis who looks set to join MLS side Atlanta United.
“We are getting to the tail end of it one way or another and we will get a conclusion in the next 24 hours,” Postecoglou said. “Nothing concluded yet, just ongoing discussions.”
The likes of Yosuke Ideguchi and Oliver Abildgaard could move on, while Sheffied Wednesday have been credited with an interest in defender Stephen Welsh.
The Celtic manager added: “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.
“Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won’t be leaving in this window. Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven’t had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, I am not going to talk about individuals.”