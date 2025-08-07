Who is the referee for Aberdeen v Celtic this weekend?

Celtic will look to avenge last season’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen as they travel to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick-off: 12.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side began their league campaign with a late 1-0 victory against St Mirren last week, where Luke McCowan’s deflected drive finally broke the Paisley outfit’s resistance at Celtic Park, though the Hoops head coach will be hoping for a more comfortable afternoon this weekend as his side travel north.

As for the hosts, Jimmy Thelin’s team are will want to claim their first points of the season, after losing last week’s league opener 2-0 against Hearts. They will be without the injured duo of Kristers Tobers and Gavin Molloy for the clash, though, while Shayden Morris and Ester Sokler are pushing to start after appearing off the bench at Tynecastle.

Celtic will be without long-term injury victim Jota (ACL), but have a fully fit squad to choose from otherwise. Summer signing Benjamin Nygren was included in the starting XI last week against St Mirren, but faces competition from both McCowan and Arne Engels for his spot this weekend against the Dons.

Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA have confirmed as the match officials for Sunday’s game at Pittodrie.

Will last week’s matchwinner Luke McCowan be given a start against Aberdeen at the weekend? | SNS Group

Who is the referee for Aberdeen v Celtic?

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be John Beaton. Last season, he took charge of 18 Scottish Premiership games, He also officiated last week’s 2-2 draw between Falkirk and Dundee United, where he issued six yellow cards, and the Champions League qualifier between Ludogorets and HNK Rijeka, where he issued five yellow cards and two red cards.

His most recent Celtic game was the 5-1 win over Kilmarnock back in April, while he officiated Aberdeen as recently as April, taking charge of their 2-1 away defeat against Dundee United.

During the 2024/25 season, Beaton handed out a total of 73 yellow cards (an average of 4.05 per game), and one red card (0.05 per game).

Aberdeen v Celtic VAR and match officials