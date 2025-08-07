Who is the referee for Aberdeen v Celtic? Match officials and VAR confirmed for Scottish Premiership clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Comment
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:36 BST
Who is the referee for Aberdeen v Celtic this weekend?

Celtic will look to avenge last season’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen as they travel to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick-off: 12.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side began their league campaign with a late 1-0 victory against St Mirren last week, where Luke McCowan’s deflected drive finally broke the Paisley outfit’s resistance at Celtic Park, though the Hoops head coach will be hoping for a more comfortable afternoon this weekend as his side travel north.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As for the hosts, Jimmy Thelin’s team are will want to claim their first points of the season, after losing last week’s league opener 2-0 against Hearts. They will be without the injured duo of Kristers Tobers and Gavin Molloy for the clash, though, while Shayden Morris and Ester Sokler are pushing to start after appearing off the bench at Tynecastle.

Celtic will be without long-term injury victim Jota (ACL), but have a fully fit squad to choose from otherwise. Summer signing Benjamin Nygren was included in the starting XI last week against St Mirren, but faces competition from both McCowan and Arne Engels for his spot this weekend against the Dons.

Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA have confirmed as the match officials for Sunday’s game at Pittodrie.

Will last week’s matchwinner Luke McCowan be given a start against Aberdeen at the weekend?placeholder image
Will last week’s matchwinner Luke McCowan be given a start against Aberdeen at the weekend? | SNS Group

Who is the referee for Aberdeen v Celtic?

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be John Beaton. Last season, he took charge of 18 Scottish Premiership games, He also officiated last week’s 2-2 draw between Falkirk and Dundee United, where he issued six yellow cards, and the Champions League qualifier between Ludogorets and HNK Rijeka, where he issued five yellow cards and two red cards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His most recent Celtic game was the 5-1 win over Kilmarnock back in April, while he officiated Aberdeen as recently as April, taking charge of their 2-1 away defeat against Dundee United.

During the 2024/25 season, Beaton handed out a total of 73 yellow cards (an average of 4.05 per game), and one red card (0.05 per game).

Aberdeen v Celtic VAR and match officials

Beaton will be assisted by officials David McGeachie and Graeme Stewart. On VAR duties it is Andrew Dallas, and he will be joined by Alan Mulvanny as his assistant.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Related topics:AberdeenScottish PremiershipVARReferees
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice