Rangers match provisionally rescheduled - but Celtic decide not to take up option

SPFL issue update on gameweek three fixtures amid European permutations

Rangers’ round three Premiership match against St Mirren has been rescheduled to Sunday, August 24 with a noon kick-off live on Sky Sports - but will be postponed if the Ibrox side progress past Viktoria Plzen to the Champions League play-off round.

The SPFL has confirmed that Rangers have put in request to postpone the match at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley if the beat the Czechs over two legs to set-up a Champions League main-phase shoot-out with either Club Brugge from Belgium or Austrian side Salzburg over the midweeks of August 20 and 27.

A new new policy, which allows clubs involved in UEFA play-off matches to postpone their round three fixtures, was approved by the SPFL Board in April to support clubs aiming to reach the league phase of UEFA competitions.

St Mirren and Rangers are due to meet on August 24. | SNS Group

However, Celtic have decided not to call off their match at home to Livingston on Saturday, August 23, at 3pm - which falls in between their own Champions League play-off tie against either Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava or Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan.

It has already been announced that Dundee United v Aberdeen on Saturday, August 23 has been postponed following a request by Aberdeen, who will be participating in the Europa League play-offs against either FCSB of Romania or Drita from Kosovo.

Falkirk v Hibs has been selected by Premier Sports for live broadcast on Saturday August, 23, kick-off 5.45pm, but, as earlier announced, following a request from Hibs will also be postponed if they overcome FK Partizan to reach the Conference League play-off round against either AEK Larnaca of Cyprus or Polish side Legia Warsaw.

The other matches across round three remain unaffected. Hearts v Motherwell meet at Tynecastle on Saturday, August 23 at 3pm, as do Kilmarnock v Dundee at Rugby Park on the same date and time.