Celtic will start the new league season the exact same way they ended the last one, with St Mirren the visitors to Celtic Park for the opening game of the 2025/25 Scottish Premiership season this Sunday.

In search of their fifth successive - and record 56th - Scottish title this season, head coach Brendan Rodgers will be looking to start the season with a statement win, but heads into the clash on the back off some inconsistent pre-season form. However, impressive wins over Newcastle United and Sporting CP will give plenty cause for optimism.

As the visitors, St Mirren have already started their domestic campaign, winning three of their four Premier Sports Cup games to finish top of Group D, including a thumping 8-2 win over Annan Athletic just a fortnight ago.

Aside from long-term injury victim Jota (ACL), the Scottish champions have a full squad to choose from, with Rodgers likely to hand signings Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren their first competitive starts following their summer moves from Arsenal and FC Nordsjælland respectively. For St Mirren, head coach Stephen Robinson is almost at full strength too, though Scott Tanser did miss the clash with Ayr United last weekend due to injury.

Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA have confirmed as the the match officials for Sunday’s game:

Who is the referee for Celtic v St Mirren?

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be Don Robertson. Last season, he took charge of 23 Scottish Premiership games, including six Celtic games and two St Mirren games. His most recent Celtic game was the 5-0 over Dundee United that secured the club’s fourth successive title back in April. His last St Mirren game was way back in November 2024, when he took charge of the 0-0 draw with Ross County.

During the 2024/25 season, Robertson has handed out a total of 84 yellow cards (an average of 3.65 per game), and two red cards (0.09 per game). He booked five Celtic players last season, and five St Mirren players in the games he officiated last season.

He awarded an average of 18.78 fouls per game, and 0.26 penalties per game.