Full details ahead of the pre-season clash between Cork City and Celtic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will step up their pre-season preparations this week as Brendan Rodgers’ squad visit League of Ireland side Cork City on Tuesday night.

The Hoops began their pre-season campaign on Friday with their annual visit to Queen’s Park, where Johnny Kenny’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win for the Scottish champions against Sean Crighton’s side at the City Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic will now head to the southwest of Ireland to face Ger Nash’s side, before taking in games against Estrela Amadora and Sporting CP next week before they welcome English Premier League side Newcastle United to Celtic Park on July 19.

While Ross Doohan made his Celtic debut in Friday’s win, fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of returning hero Kieran Tierney and Swedish international Benjamin Nygren against Cork, with the new signings not featuring in the squad during Friday’s win in Mount Florida.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch the game live:

Arne Engels in action against Queen's Park in last Friday's opening pre-season clash at Lesser Hampden. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Cork City v Celtic match details

The Scottish champions next pre-season game against Cork City takes place on Tuesday, July 8 at Turners Cross Stadium, Cork. Kick-off is at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cork City v Celtic TV channel

The pre-season clash in Cork has been chosen for live broadcast coverage by Premier Sports in both the UK and Republic Ireland, who have made the game available to watch via Premier Sports 1 (Sky channel 419). Coverage begins at 5.50pm.

Cork City v Celtic live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will stream the game via the Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here. The game is also available to stream via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Cork City v Celtic audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Cork City v Celtic highlights