What channel is Cork City v Celtic on? TV details, live stream for pre-season friendly in Ireland
Celtic will step up their pre-season preparations this week as Brendan Rodgers’ squad visit League of Ireland side Cork City on Tuesday night.
The Hoops began their pre-season campaign on Friday with their annual visit to Queen’s Park, where Johnny Kenny’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win for the Scottish champions against Sean Crighton’s side at the City Stadium.
Celtic will now head to the southwest of Ireland to face Ger Nash’s side, before taking in games against Estrela Amadora and Sporting CP next week before they welcome English Premier League side Newcastle United to Celtic Park on July 19.
While Ross Doohan made his Celtic debut in Friday’s win, fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of returning hero Kieran Tierney and Swedish international Benjamin Nygren against Cork, with the new signings not featuring in the squad during Friday’s win in Mount Florida.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch the game live:
Cork City v Celtic match details
The Scottish champions next pre-season game against Cork City takes place on Tuesday, July 8 at Turners Cross Stadium, Cork. Kick-off is at 6pm.
Cork City v Celtic TV channel
The pre-season clash in Cork has been chosen for live broadcast coverage by Premier Sports in both the UK and Republic Ireland, who have made the game available to watch via Premier Sports 1 (Sky channel 419). Coverage begins at 5.50pm.
Cork City v Celtic live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will stream the game via the Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here. The game is also available to stream via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.
Cork City v Celtic audio commentary
Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.
Cork City v Celtic highlights
Highlights will be available watch via Premier Sports’ YouTube page.
