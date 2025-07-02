Brendan Rodgers addresses 'big' Celtic loss, Michael Essien talks and ongoing work to 'refresh' squad
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists he is still working to "refresh" his squad in time for crucial fixtures at the start of the new season.
The Hoops kick off their William Hill Premiership campaign in four-and-a-half weeks at home to St Mirren with the first leg of their all-important Champions League play-off tie taking place on August 19/20.
Last season's champions have added four new faces so far in the shape of goalkeeper Ross Doohan, Kieran Tierney, Callum Osmand and Benjamin Nygren - with more to come.
Celtic have been able to conduct their transfer business late in the window over the past few years due to securing direct entry to the Champions League main phase, which starts in September.
However, the need to negotiate a qualifier this time around means Rodgers is “trying to get to the end point that little bit quicker because it’s something that’s very, very important to us”.
“We’re not needing a major overhaul of the squad, but freshness is so important,” the manager said in an interview with Celtic TV. “Some of these guys have been here a long time.
“It’s so important, even in a winning squad, that you refresh that and reset the competition in the squad. We’ve done some really good business up until now. I see us doing more to get us set up for hopefully what will be a really exciting season.”
Tierney and Nygren are Celtic’s two main signings so far, with Doohan set to be a back-up keeper and 19-year-old striker Osmand to be assessed in pre-season before the club “decide what his development needs to look like”.
Rodgers reported Tierney is delighted to be returning to his boyhood club following six years at Arsenal.
“Sometimes top players like that might come back later on in their career, but we’re getting Kieran at 27 years of age,” said the manager.
“I was with him during the summer so I know first hand as well how excited he is to be here and I’m looking forward to seeing this new version of Kieran, having had the experience in the Premier League and playing at a top club like Arsenal.
“He’ll come back here with greater maturity both as a person, as a professional and tactically and now we can really get the benefits of that.”
Rodgers is enthused about the arrival of 23-year-old Sweden forward Nygren from Nordsjaelland on the recommendation of a former Chelsea icon.
“I was in contact with a friend of mine there (the assistant coach at Nordsjaelland) who was a top midfield player, Michael Essien, and he spoke really, really highly of Benjamin,” said the manager.
“From speaking to him and seeing him play, he’s a leader on the pitch and he produces on the pitch in terms of his goals he scores, what he creates and he’s got real good physicality. I’m really looking forward to seeing him adapt to how we play.”
Rodgers wished Greg Taylor well after the left-back declined the chance to extend his six-year stay at Celtic and instead joined Greek club PAOK.
“I spoke to Greg over the summer, he rang me to tell me what his final decision was going to be,” said Rodgers. “I’ve made it clear all the way along I’d love to have kept Greg, a brilliant servant, a brilliant player for the club but also a really good guy off the pitch.
“Really well loved in the changing room and he played for us really big on the pitch. Six great years, he won titles and leaves with the goodwill of everyone and I hope the move really works out well for him.”
