Celtic kick off their William Hill Premiership title defence at home to St Mirren on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will unfurl the league championship flag before kick-off to mark last season’s success, with club legend Paul McStay conducting the honours.

The match is the Hoops’ first competitive fixture of the campaign after a busy pre-season schedule which included wins over Sporting Lisbon and Newcastle, a heavy 5-1 defeat to Ajax and a penalty shoot-out win over Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

St Mirren, meanwhile, have been in Premier Sports Cup action over the past fortnight, safely making it through to the knock-out stages by topping their group with 10 points from a possible 12 after recovering from an inauspicious start - losing on penalties to Arbroath after a goalless draw - to claim victories over Forfar, Annan and Ayr United.

Saints manager Stephen Robinson will be hoping to defy the odds again by leading the Paisley side to an unprecedented fourth consecutive top six finish.

Sunday’s opener is a repeat of the final league game at Celtic Park last season which saw the home side rely on a last-minute James Forrest equaliser to claim a 1-1 draw ahead of the league trophy presentation after Jonah Ayunga had put the Buddies ahead early in the second half.

Celtic host St Mirren in the opening match of the new William Hill Premiership season. | SNS Group

Celtic v St Mirren match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Kick-off is 4.30pm.

Celtic v St Mirren TV channel

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage on both channels begins at 4pm.

Celtic v St Mirren live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch by logging into the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers can purchase a Sky Sports day pass from Now TV for £14.99 or sign up for a six-month membership for £26.

Celtic v St Mirren team news

Celtic winger Jota is a long-term absentee while Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will not feature even if his loan move is finalised.

St Mirren could include new signing Malik Dijksteel while Evan Mooney has recovered from an ankle injury.

Don Robertson is the match referee with Greg Aitken in charge of VAR.