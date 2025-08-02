McCowan looking forward to meeting The Maestro

Luke McCowan was in his mother's womb when Paul McStay retired from playing but he knows enough about the Celtic legend to appreciate he will be in exalted company on Sunday.

Celtic midfielder McCowan was born in December 1997, seven months after McStay was forced to hang up his boots somewhat prematurely at the age of 32 due to a recurring ankle injury.

McStay was a one-club man, spending 16 years with the Hoops, making 677 appearances, and winning eight major honours, as well as earning 76 caps for Scotland.

The Maestro, as he was nicknamed due to his elegant and skillful style, will return to Celtic Park to unfurl the league championship flag ahead of the Premiership season opener against St Mirren.

McCowan, 27, admits it will be an honour to meet his fellow midfielder and club icon for the first time.

Celtic's Luke McCowan is relishing the chance to meet club legend Paul McStay as the league championship flag is unfurled ahead of kick-off against St Mirren in Sunday's Premiership season opener. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It will mean a great deal, it really will," he said. "Paul retired shortly before I was born but, of course, I know all about him. He is a Celtic legend.

“When the fans voted for the Greatest Ever Celtic side he was picked to play in centre midfield – that tells you everything you need to know about him.

“He was in there alongside the likes of Henrik Larsson, Kenny Dalglish, Jinky Johnstone, Billy McNeill and Bobby Lennox. What a team that would have been!

“Paul is one of those guys who if you had told me when I was a kid that I might get the chance to meet one day, I would have been so happy. Hopefully I will get that chance on Sunday. I don’t know what I will say to him, right enough, with a bit of luck something will come to me!

“It will be a pleasure, though, I am sure of that, and I think he is a great choice to unfurl the flag. He will get a tremendous reception from the fans and if he can help inspire us to get off to a flying start then so much the better."

Celtic's Paul McStay in action against Rangers in 1992. | SNS Group

McCowan was part of the Dundee side that raised the Championship flag at Dens Park two years ago. Now he is relishing being part of Celtic's Premiership flag day in front of 60,000 fans having played his part in last season's title success with five goals and five assists in 29 league appearances.

“It will be a great day, for myself and for all the other guys," McCowan said. "I came here hoping to be able to help the club win the big prizes and the title win is a proud achievement. The same applies to the Championship win but obviously you want to progress your career as much as you can.

"At the same time, we know we have a job because we want to start this league campaign off with a good performance."

McCowan joined Celtic on a frantic transfer deadline day last year with the season already in full swing so he is looking forward to starting the new campaign without the stress of not knowing where his future lies.

“Yeah, if you looked at a picture of me last year and one today there are probably fewer wrinkles on my face now," he said.

“The whole process is quite taxing. It is not great when everyone is speculating about your future and you yourself don’t know where you are going to be playing and what your contract situation is going to be.