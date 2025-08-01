Quintet tipped to set the heather alight in 2025-26 campaign

The 2025-26 William Hill Scottish Premiership campaign kicks off in earnest this weekend. Here are five players tipped to light up the league this season...

Djeidi Gassama - Rangers

The French winger has only made two substitue appearances thus far but it already seems apparent that Rangers are onto a winner with the summer recruit from Sheffield Wednesday. Gassama's two excellent finishes off the bench against Panathinaikos made all the difference in the Champions League qualifier with the £2.2million transfer fee paid securing him from the English League One side looking like a bargain. The loan signing from Tottenham of teenager Mikey Moore - a future superstar in the making - has excited the Rangers fans, but Gassama, aged 21, looks a ready-made high-impact signing who will get the Ibrox faithful on their feet this season.

New Rangers signing Djeidi Gassama celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 over Panathinaikos at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Kieron Bowie - Hibs

After an injury-disrupted maiden season at Hibs following his move from Fulham last summer, Bowie is showing signs of becoming a huge player for the Easter Road side in year two. A big physical striker with technique to match, the former Raith youngster has all the attributes required to be a successful Hibs number nine - not to mention a potential starting striker for Scotland. His monstrous shift against Midtjylland in the Europa League drew praise for fans and pundits alike. Premiership defenders will not enjoy coming up against a fully-fit Bowie this season and new £1million signing Thibault Klidjé will have a hard time dislodging him. It would be no surprise to see the 22-year-old hit double figures.

Claudio Braga

Hearts have made a raft of new signings this summer but the one who is causing greatest excitement thus far is the Portuguese striker aquired from Norwegian side Aalesunds. Braga scored three goals in four Premier Sports Cup group stage matches - admittedly against lower league opposition - but followed this up with the opener in a 3-0 friendly win over Sunderland. Pacy and mobile, the 25-year-old looks like a real find and the perfect partner for Lawrence Shankland in what could become one of the most feared forward lines in Scottish football this season. If you're going to copy Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark Siuuu goal celebration you have to back it up with performances and, so far, Braga has been ticking the boxes.

Hearts' Claudio Braga mimicks Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration after scoring the opener against Sunderland in Craig Gordon's testimonial match at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Daizen Maeda

When considering players likely to light up the league this season, you can look no further than last season's undisputed player of the year. Maeda was already overtaking Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic's goalscorer-in-chief prior to his Japanese compatriot departing in January and he has embraced the spotlight that has been placed on him since. He went on to finish the season with 33 goals and 12 assists across all competitions - incredible statistics in their own right but his work-rate is equally important to the team. Whether played wide or through the middle, Maeda is an enormous threat and keeping him at Celtic Park beyond the end of the transfer window will be as important as any new signing made.

Topi Keskinen