Premier Sports Cup last 16 fixtures set - Celtic and Rangers TV picks, Friday night tie, Hearts and Hibs dates
Celtic have been handed a Friday night fixture in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 following confirmation of the TV picks, dates and kick-off times.
The Scottish League Cup holders will kick-off their trophy defence against John McGlynn's Falkirk at Celtic Park on Friday, August 15, live on Premier Sports 1, kick-off 7.45pm.
The switch to Friday night will give Brendan Rodgers' side extra time to prepare for their Champions League play-off first leg against yet to be confirmed opponents the following midweek.
The fixture will start a feast of live Premier Sports Cup action that weekend with all eight matches being either streamed or broadcast live on Premier Sports - the tournament sponsors.
Rangers' home tie against Alloa Athletic has also been selected for live TV coverage on Premier Sports 1 and has been assigned a 5.45pm kick-off slot on Saturday, August 16. The draw for the quarter-finals will be made at Ibrox live on Premier Sports following the conclusion of that match.
Four games will also be streamed live on the Premier Sports website and app at 3pm on the Saturday – namely Morton v Aberdeen, Partick Thistle v Ayr, St Johnstone v Motherwell and St Mirren v Hearts.
Kilmarnock v Dundee United and Livingston v Hibs are scheduled for Sunday, August 17 as both United and Hibs will be involved in UEFA qualifying round three second leg matches on Thursday, August 14. Both ties will kick off at 3pm and will be streamed live by Premier Sports.
The full fixture details for the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup are:
Friday, August 15
Celtic v Falkirk, 7.45pm, Premier Sports 1
Saturday, August 16
Greenock Morton v Aberdeen, 3pm, Premier Sports Player
Partick Thistle v Ayr United, 3pm, Premier Sports Player
St Johnstone v Motherwell 3pm, Premier Sports Player
St Mirren v Hearts, 3pm, Premier Sports Player
Rangers v Alloa Athletic, 5.45pm, Premier Sports 1
Sunday, August 17
Kilmarnock v Dundee United, 3pm, Premier Sports Player
Livingston v Hibs, 3pm, Premier Sports Player
