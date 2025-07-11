What channel is Celtic v Estrela Amadora on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Celtic will step up their pre-season preparations this weekend with a visit to Portugal to face Primeira Liga outfit Estrela Amadora in Oeiras.
Scheduled to take place behind closed doors on Saturday morning, Brendan Rodgers will take his side to the Portuguese Riviera to play just on the outskirts of Lisbon, where the Lisbon Lions return famously lifted the European Cup in 1967.
Celtic started their pre-season last week with a 1-0 win over Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park at the City Stadium, where Johnny Kenny’s first-half strike seal a routine win for the champions. Brendan Rodgers’ side will now face games against Estrela Amadora and Sporting CP on their mini-tour of Portugal, before returning home for a glamour friendly with English Premier League outfit Newcastle United next week.
Want to catch every minute of Celtic’s first game in Portugal? Here are all the details ahead of the match, including how to watch live:
Celtic v Estrela Amadora match details
- Date and Time: Saturday 12 July 2025. Kick-off: 11am UK time.
- Venue: Municipal Stadium Mário Wilson, Oeiras, Portugal.
Celtic v Estrela Amadora TV channel
The game has not been chosen for broadcast in the UK and Ireland, and is only available via streaming services.
Celtic v Estrela Amadora live stream
The game is available to stream on the club’s official website via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service. Details of how to sign up to the service are available here.
Coverage of the game will begin at 10:45am UK time, with Paul Cuddihy and former Hoops midfielder Peter Grant on commentary.
Celtic v Estrela Amadora highlights
Highlights of the game will be available watch via CelticTV.
Celtic v Estrela Amadora team news
As is now par for the course during pre-season, Celtic will likely rotate their squad throughout the game, making numerous substitutes throughout. However, fans will be hoping they can catch a glimpse of new signings Kieran Tierney, Callum Osmand and Benjamin Nygren, who are yet to appear in a green and white hooped jersey. All three were left our of the club’s opening pre-season friendly against Queen’s Park last week. Ross Doohan will hope to be given another chance to impress in between the posts.
