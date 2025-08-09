What channel is Aberdeen v Celtic on? TV and live stream details for Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie
Celtic will look to make it two wins from two this weekend as they head to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.
Brendan Rodgers’ side started the defence of their title with a narrow 1-0 win over St Mirren at Celtic Park last weekend, thanks to an 87th-minute strike from Luke McCowan, though the Hoops boss will be hoping for a more comfortable afternoon this weekend as they look to avenge their Scottish Cup final defeat to the Dons in May.
Their hosts will be no pushovers, though, with Jimmy Thelin’s side desperate to respond to their 2-0 opening day defeat to Hearts as they return to Pittodrie for the first time this season.
Want to ensure you catch every minute of the clash? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch and stream the game live:
Aberdeen v Celtic match details
- Date and Time: Sunday 10 August. Kick-off: 12.30pm.
- Venue: Pittodrie, Aberdeen, Scotland.
Aberdeen v Celtic TV channel
The clash between Aberdeen and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership has been chosen for live broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football for those subscribed to the service. Pre-match coverage is scheduled to begin at 11.30am. If you current do not subscribe to Premier Sports, details of how to sign up are available here
Aberdeen v Celtic live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via SkyGo Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.
Aberdeen v Celtic highlights
Sportscene will be screen highlights of the game on the BBC Scotland channel at 9.15pm on Sunday. The show will then be repeated in the early hours of Monday morning at 12.30am on BBC One and BBC Scotland.
Aberdeen v Celtic team news
Celtic have an almost fully fit squad for the game against Aberdeen, with Portuguese winger Jota (ACL) the only absentee. That said, there are a number of decisions to be made in Rodgers’ starting XI, with Luke McCowan and Arne Engels both pushing for a starting spot after impressive cameos in last weekend’s 1-0 win over St Mirren. New signing Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is in line to make his debut for the club after arriving on a season-long loan from Manchester City.
Host Aberdeen will be without defensive trio Gavin Molloy, Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi, but Ester Sokler is available to start after making his injury comeback off the bench in last week’s league opener against Hearts.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.