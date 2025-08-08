Celtic secure long-term deal for 'major asset' - but exit still could be on cards

Rodgers likes what he sees from Irish striker Kenny

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic have a “major asset” on their hands in Johnny Kenny after handing the Irish striker a long-term contract extension at Parkhead.

Kenny, 22, has signed a deal that ties him to Celtic until 2029 after being a regular feature in Rodgers’ team during pre-season and coming off the bench in the opening William Hill Premiership win over St Mirren. He netted his first goal for the club in May in a 5-1 win at Aberdeen and scored a penalty in the Scottish Cup shoot-out defeat against the same opposition at Hampden.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international joined on a five-year deal from Sligo Rovers in January 2022 and has had loan spells with Queen’s Park and Shamrock Rovers, where he netted 25 goals last year.

Johnny Kenny has agreed a new deal with Celtic. | SNS Group

Rodgers said of the contract extension: “It’s good news for Johnny and the club. He’s a young player that was signed a few years ago, went away, got experience, has come back and we can really see the difference in his development since he came back in January.

“So we think he’s still got a load more development to go. He’s quick, he’s hungry and we think in the future he can be a really good asset for the club.”

Kenny earlier revealed how important his manager’s backing was. “All I wanted to do was commit my future to this club and I’m delighted it’s done now,” he told Celtic TV. “I feel really proud. I spoke to the manager at the start of the summer and it was a case of tying it all together.

Kenny sets out his Celtic aims

“I like to think that I can score goals and the manager believes in me too, so that helps when I’m in and around the box, knowing that the manager backs me. I want to achieve everything possible at this club. I want to play Champions League football, win every trophy available and score goals. That’s my aim.”

Kenny is currently competing with the likes of Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah and Shin Yamada for first-team action but there appears to be a possibility he will go out on loan again if Rodgers gets the attacking options he is looking for in the transfer market.

Rodgers said: “At this very moment he’s here and a part of our squad, so I think you look through to the end of the month and obviously there’s still work across the squad to do. But he’s had a really good pre-season, worked very hard, this will give him confidence and give him that feeling that he’s wanted at the club.