Celtic will look to make it two wins from two when they travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick-off: 12.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers' side started the season with a narrow 1-0 win over St Mirren last week, thanks to Luke McCowan’s 87th-minute winner, but will be desperate to take all three points with the memory of their Scottish Cup penalty shootout defeat in May still fresh in the memory.

However, Aberdeen will be desperate to ensure they respond to last week’s 2-0 opening day defeat to Hearts last weekend, with Jimmy Thelin’s side having aspirations of a top-three finish this season.

Rodgers could hand a debut to Jahmai Simpson-Pusey following his loan arrival from Manchester City, while McCowan will also be pushing for a starting XI spot after bagging the winner in last week’s win over St Mirren. As for hosts Aberdeen, Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers are expected to miss out, though Ester Sokler is available again after his appearance off the bench against Hearts on Monday.

Ahead of the game at Pittodrie, The Scotsman has all the latest team news.

Gavin Molloy - Aberdeen - DOUBT Is still struggling with a shoulder injury, and is a doubt for the visit of Celtic.

Jota - Celtic - OUT The Portuguese winger is out until around new year with a ACL injury he picked up against Dundee United last April.

Luke McCowan - Celtic - STARTING XI? Last week's matchwinner vs St Mirren is pushing for a spot in Brendan Rodgers' starting XI at Aberdeen.