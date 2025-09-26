The former Celtic striker scored the winning goal as Genk downed 10-man Rangers in the Europa League.

Former Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu admits he should have left Ibrox with the match ball after a memorable night for the Genk frontman in their 1-0 win over 10-man Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 24-year-old striker returned to Glasgow for the first time since departing Celtic for the Belgian Pro League side last summer, and was front and centre of the action against his former foes, as Russell Martin’s Rangers side opened their Europa League campaign with a dismal home defeat that left fans calling for his dismissal once again.

Ex-Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates Genk's 1-0 over Rangers in the Europa League at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Spurning a number of gilt-edged chances either side of the break, Oh had a first-half penalty saved before he finally bagged the game's only goal in the 55th minute, eventually coming out on top in his ding-dong battle with Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. The South Korean thought he’d bagged a second too when he tapped home from close range, only for VAR to rule his strike as offside late in the game.

“I should have scored maybe three or four,” admitted the Genk striker in the aftermath of the clash. “But I scored one and we won the game, so I am happy. I had 45 minutes to score after missing the penalty. I kept believing in myself and that I could score, and I did it. Next game, I’ll try to score more.”

Heading into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Hibs in the Premier Sports cup, Rangers boss Martin had hoped to secure back-to-back victories for the first time in his Ibrox reign and release some of the pressure on his shoulders. However, when Mohamed Diomande was deservedly shown a red card on the cusp of half-time for a dangerous tackle on Genk wing-back Zakaria El Ouahdli, hope of another victory quickly dissipated.

Rangers' Mohammed Diomande (left) is sent off by referee Matej Jug during the Europa League defeat to Genk at Ibrox. | PA

The game’s winning goal came shortly after the break when Oh latched on to a neat through ball from Jarne Steuckers to finish well beyond Butland, before celebrating by whipping his shirt off in front of the 650 travelling De Smurfen fans. It was a moment the forward fully enjoyed, admitting he had long dreamed of bagging the winning goal against the Light Blues.

“It’s nice to be back in Glasgow,” said Oh. “I miss the weather and the culture sometimes. It is something special for me to play at Ibrox. I wanted to score so much. This is one of my dreams, to score at Ibrox - and I did , so I’m happy. I believe in myself. This is my job, and this is what I do.”