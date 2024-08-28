Defender arrives on season-long loan deal

It has taken them until 62 hours before the transfer deadline but Celtic have finally secured their first new outfield signing of the summer window.

The Parkhead side have already brought in goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo to replace the outgoing Joe Hart and Benjamin Siegrist as well as bringing back Paolo Bernardo and Adam Idah on permanent deals following their loan spells with the club last season.

There have also been departures with Matt O'Riley's £26m move to Brighton, Gustaf Lagerbielke's loan move to FC Twente and the sale of Hyeon-gyu Oh to Genk leaving the Celtic squad in a weaker state than it finished last season.

However, a surge of incomings are expected in the final throes of the transfer window and the first of those has been confirmed with the arrival of left-back Alex Valle on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The highly-rated 20-year-old, who penned a new deal with the Catalan club in recent days, has represented Spain at various age groups up to and including Under-20 level.

He joined Barcelona's youth academy at the age of 10 and started playing for their B team in 2022. After a six-month loan spell at Andorra, he spent last season on loan at Levante in the Spanish second tier.

This season he has been part of the Barcelona first-team squad, and he was on the bench for their opening two La Liga fixtures.

Alex Valle is pictured after signing for Celtic on loan from Barcelona. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes he has acquired a player with "tremendous attributes".

“We’re delighted to have landed Alex on this season-long loan as we continue to strengthen the squad for the season ahead," he told the Celtic website. “His footballing style will complement our attacking play as well as giving us more options in our backline.

"Alex has been brought up in a real high-quality footballing environment learning all the good habits and skills associated with any top team. He is a player with some tremendous attributes.

“He has performed really well for Levante last season, been around Barcelona's first team this year already and he is a welcome and quality addition to our squad.”

Valle's first task will be to dislodge Greg Taylor as Celtic's first-choice left-back, which will be no easy task with the Scotland international showing impressive form so far this season.

“I’m very excited, it’s a great opportunity to come to this historic club," Valle said. "They have given me a lot of confidence to come here, so I will try to do my best to return the confidence.

“I’ve heard a lot about the fans and and what we can experience in this stadium, so I’m just excited to see it in real life.”

Celtic have completed the loan signing of Barcelona left-back Alex Valle. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Valle revealed that discussions with Rodgers were a crucial factor in his move to Glasgow.

He added: “The manager gave me a lot of confidence to come here. He told me that he has watched some games in Barca and Levante, so I’m really happy to be here and looking forward to training with the team.

“I would say this way of playing is the best for my style and for what I like. I’ve been learning it in the Barca academy, so I’m looking forward to playing.”