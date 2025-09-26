Genk boss has words for Russell Martin's Rangers and says he will take Ibrox atmosphere to his grave

Fink recalls 1999 visit and song which impressed him most

Genk manager Thorsten Fink masterminded a 1-0 win for his side on his return to Ibrox and then insisted he will take the atmosphere at the stadium to his grave.

He wasn’t talking about this most recent visit, however, when the crowd was just 37, 898 due to a combination of factors. It’s the lowest attendance for a European game since Rangers returned to the stage in 2017. Fink, a midfielder, was on the bench when Bayern Munich drew 1-1 with Rangers in a Champions League clash in 1999 in front of a full house. It was a very different story against Genk, with fans unhappy at the direction of the team under Russell Martin. Fink provided some moral support.

“Rangers are a good team and they must believe in this,” he said. “I was happy to see the crowd today and the fans in the stadium. I was here in 1999. I didn’t play, but I was on the bench. Rangers drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich. They played a very good game against us. I have been a coach for a long time, but it was my first time coming here as a coach so it is a nice victory for me.

“There is always a good atmosphere here," he added. “They supported their team from what I saw. When I was here with Bayern Munich there were more fans, 52,000 I think. I was impressed with the Simply The Best song. I will never forget it in my life. I will remember it until my funeral!”

Fink stressed that he was always confident his striker, former Celtic player Hyeongyu Oh, would score despite missing several good chances in the first half, including a penalty.