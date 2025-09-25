Rangers' disastrous season continued as Genk ran out deserved 1-0 winners in the Europa League at Ibrox to turn up the heat on head coach Russell Martin yet again.

The head coach had hoped to alleviate the pressure on his shoulders by claiming back-to-back victories as Rangers boss; however, when Mohamed Diomande was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Zakaria El Ouahdli, the apathetic Ibrox crowd could barely muster a grumble.

The home fans didn’t argue with the decision too much, outside of a few boos, as the attention turned back to their underperforming head coach. While he missed a penalty just before half-time, it was former Celtic forward Oh Hyeon-Gu who grabbed the game's opening goal for the away side, to add insult to injury.

The South Korean had an eventful return to Glasgow, missing several gilt-edged chances before and after his penalty, before he finally found a way past Butland in the home goal on 55 minutes. He’d have the ball in the net for a second time 20 minutes from time, though, VAR would rule it offside.

Rangers will now return to domestic action with a short visit to Livingston this Sunday (September 28), where Martin simply has to get his first league win as Gers manager - if he’s allowed to continue beyond tomorrow morning.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Rangers player in the 0-1 loss to Genk at Ibrox:

1 . Jack Butland - 7 Had little to do in Rangers' net until the penalty, but that was mainly due to Genk's wayward shooting. Has made a habit of saving penalties, and his stop lifted the supporters. Stood up again early in the second half when he palmed away a strong drive from inside the area. Tried his best to be Rangers' stand-alone hero, but couldn't keep Genk out in the end. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier - 5 Had problems controlling the overlapping Medina. Thought he'd won a penalty just before the break, only for referee Matej Jug to adjudge that he'd pushed the defender before the offending handball. Gave away the penalty for the opener. Below his usual standards, but far from Rangers' worst. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

3 . John Souttar - 5 Almost punished when former Celtic striker Oh stole space in the area early, only for the South Korean to blaze over. He and his defensive partner Cornelius have to be thankful for the South Korean's night of poor finishing, or Genk would have been out of sight long before the opener. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

4 . Derek Cornelius - 4 Made a good block on Oh on the 30 minute mark, with the former Celtic man causing issues with the Rangers defence. Couldn't cope with Genk forward-line though, who created chance after chance. Looked like he was running in treacle at points. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales