Can you believe it has been almost 25 years since Ally McCoist hung up his boots in favour of the presenting mic?

Scorer of 355 Rangers goals during his career, McCoist celebrates his 63rd birthday on 24 September, and fans from across the country have already sent their well-wishes to the former Scotland international, such is his popularity as a pundit and former Ibrox and Tartan Army hero.

A former Ballon d’Or nominee and SFWA Footballer of the Year, the Bellshill-born frontman won 10 Scottish titles, 9 Scottish Cups, and the Scottish League Cup during his time as a Rangers player, before becoming the Ibrox manager in 2012 and winning both the Scottish Third Division and Scottish Second Division.

Arguably one of the Rangers and Scotland’s greatest ever players, we look back on the best quotes about his former boss, Walter Smith, his friendship with Celtic icon Tommy Burns, and, of course, the team he has loved since birth, Rangers.

On pressure... "Pressure does strange things to people. Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't have swapped anything. In many ways when the club was going through that period I was probably quite happy it was me, because I knew Rangers as well as anybody could have at that particular time."

On scoring against Celtic... "One of the reasons Old Firm supporters could relate to me was I was one of them, playing for the team I wanted to play for. If we scored at Celtic Park, the only people I wanted to celebrate in front of was Rangers supporters."

On Walter Smith... "I could sit here and tell you about Walter Smith until the cows come home, about how good a manager, how good a coach and a football man he was."