Celtic and Rangers will both play in the Europa League this season - but what are their odds of winning the competition? Cr: TSPL.

Latest Europa League Odds: Who is favourite to win the trophy? Celtic, Rangers and Aston Villa odds revealed

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 09:27 BST

Here are the latest Europa League winners odds - including Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

The 2025/26 Europa League season is now well under way both Celtic and Rangers beginning their quest for success against some of Europe’s biggest names this week.

Having fallen short in their respective Champions League playoff games last month, the Old Firm duo both start their Europa League for the first time since 2007, with English Premier League sides Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest also involved in the competition.

The competition now starts with a league phase after last season’s revamp of the competition, meaning both Scottish Premiership giants will face eight games - four at home and four away - with the aim of making the last 16 knockout stage of the competition.

With the May final set to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye at the Beşiktaş Stadium, we look at who the bookies think has the best chance of winning the Europa League - including the latest odds on both Celtic and Rangers.

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Europa League 2025/26:

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time.



All three sides are sides as hugely unlikely to trouble the latter stages of the competition.

1. Sturm Graz/Maccabi Tel Aviv/Ferencvaros - 200/1

All three sides are sides as hugely unlikely to trouble the latter stages of the competition.

Celtic's opening-game opponents are not expected to win the tournament, and thus have extremely big odds, despite their battling 1-1 draw with the Hoops on Wednesday night.

2. Crvena zvezda - 150/1

Celtic's opening-game opponents are not expected to win the tournament, and thus have extremely big odds, despite their battling 1-1 draw with the Hoops on Wednesday night.

The duo are outsiders to win the competition, with odds of 100/1.

3. Go Ahead Eagles/FSCB - 100/1

The duo are outsiders to win the competition, with odds of 100/1.

Scotland international Scott McKenna will be hoping to make a big impact with his new side Dinamo Zagreb, who have been rated at 80/1 to life the trophy, alongside Ludogorets, FF Malmo and Genk.

4. Dinamo Zagreb/Ludogorets/FF Malmo/Genk - 80/1

Scotland international Scott McKenna will be hoping to make a big impact with his new side Dinamo Zagreb, who have been rated at 80/1 to life the trophy, alongside Ludogorets, FF Malmo and Genk.

