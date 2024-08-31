Celtic vs Rangers resumes for the 24/25 season this weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Here is the full Celtic-Rangers head-to-head record - including which Glasgow giants has won the most Old Firm games.

Celtic vs Rangers. Deadline day is over, the signings are confirmed and it’s now to concentrate on what happens on the pitch, rather than off it. We are just a month into the season, but already we have an always-pulsating Old Firm derby upon us.

Kicking off at Celtic Park this Sunday, both sides head into the game unbeaten domestically, though it is reigning champions Celtic who will enter as favourites after their breath-taking start to the campaign. Rangers will be boosted by their 6-0 demolition of Ross County last weekend, but will have to improve on their recent record against the Hoops if they are to emerge victorious.

One of world’s most fierce rivalries, the Glasgow giants draw swords again Sunday, with both sides looking to plant their flag in the ground. But who has the best overall Old Firm record - and when did Rangers last taste victory on enemy soil? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Scott Arfield celebrates a goal against Celtic. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

When did Rangers last beat Celtic?

Philippe Clement’s side have a poor recent record in the Old Firm, having won just one of the last 12 games against their fierce rivals. Rangers have not beaten Celtic since a 3-0 win on 15 May 2023, when goals from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala handed then-Ibrox manager Michael Beale a comfortable win, albeit after Celtic had already clinched the title. It was Rangers’ first victory over the Hoops since the Scottish Cup semi-final win on 17 April 2021, when a Scott Arfield strike was followed up by a Carl Starfelt own goal to secure a 2-1 extra time victory for the Gers.

When did Rangers last win at Celtic Park?

Celtic’s home record against Rangers over the last decade is impeccable, with the Hoops winning nine of the last 15 Old Firm derbies at Celtic Park. In fact, the Gers have tasted victory just twice on enemy soil during that period. Their last win at Celtic Park came during the Covid-19 pandemic, when there were no fans in attendance. Two goals from Connor Goldson either side of the break handed the Light Blues a 2-0 win on 17 October 2020.

This means Rangers have not won a game on their rivals turf for approximately 1415 days. Rangers have also received a total of five red cards in their last 10 visits to the East End of Glasgow, including dismissals in both of last season’s clashes at Celtic Park.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 in last season's Old Firm win at Celtic Park. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Rangers last 5 results at Celtic Park

11 May 2024: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

30 December 2023: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

8 April 2023: Celtic 3-2 Rangers

3 September 2022: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

1 May 2022: Celtic 1-1 Rangers

Celtic v Rangers odds

How do the bookies view the game going tomorrow? Celtic enter the game as favourites after the 100% start the new season, and are priced at 3/5 win the game. Fancy a Rangers win? Clement’s side are 19/5 to pick up a win in the East End of Glasgow. A draw is 16/5.

All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Who has won the most Old Firm games, Celtic v Rangers head-to-head record

The sides are level when it comes to trophies won after Celtic drew level with Rangers in head-to-head all-time trophy wins after their dramatic last-minute 1-0 Scottish Cup final win over the Gers at Hampden Park in May. Rangers have claimed 55 league titles, 34 Scottish Cups and 28 League Cups alongside a European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972. In contrast Celtic have claimed 54 league titles, 41 Scottish Cups and 21 League Cups and a 1972 European Cup. But who has the best Old Firm record of the Glasgow pair?