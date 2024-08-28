Rangers, Celtic and Dundee United will be busy as the transfer window deadline edges closer.

SFPL outfit to add two

Dundee United will aim to add new faces to their squad before the transfer window slams shut, head coach Jim Goodwin admits. The newly promoted outfit have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign and took their first three points of the season at the weekend when they defeated St. Johnstone 2-0 at Tannadice. Despite their positive start though, Goodwin admits he ‘needs’ to add to his squad before Friday. “We need one in,” said the United boos. “We are talking to one or two at the moment about getting one in on loan. We have a bit of budget to do something. We have identified players who have ticked a lot of the boxes we are looking for to come in and support the players we have.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has already been very active this transfer window. | SNS Group

Ex-Celtic hero ‘signs’

Former Hoops forward Jota is set to end his nightmare spell in the Saudi Pro League after Al Ittihad sanctioned a loan deal with Ligue 1 outfit Rennes. The French side are now aiming to complete the ‘formal steps’ as they look to seal the deal for ex-Celtic star, who left the club for £25million last summer. A serial trophy winner in Scotland, the 25-year-old was a key player for Ange Postecoglou during his time in Glasgow but has struggled in Saudi Arabia following his big money move, playing just 16 times. The Portuguese forward had been strongly linked to a departure in January, with West Ham United rumoured to hold a strong interest in the player, while Celtic themselves have been loosely linked to a reunion with Jota, with Jota having an affinity with the club’s fanbase. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, he will now head to the French top flight for the season ahead.

Al-Ittihad are reportedly keen to get ex-Celtic star Jota off their books. | Getty Images

Rangers duo’s EFL exit

Scott Wright is set to depart Rangers ahead of this week’s transfer deadline after the club agreed a deal with Birmingham City for the winger. The 27-year-old, who was signed by ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard in 2021, has already travelled to the Midlands with Sky Sports claiming his medical will take place today ahead of a move to St Andrews. Wright will be the second player to depart Ibrox for Birmingham following Ben Davies’ season-long loan move last week. The former Aberdeen star has scored 12 goals in 120 appearances during his time at the club, included the clinching second goal in the 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Hearts at Hampden in 2022. His wantaway team-mate Todd Cantwell also looks to be nearing the exit door, after several reports revealed he was close to moving to Blackburn Rovers. The EFL Championship club confirmed the loan signing of former Dundee left-back Owen Beck from Liverpool yesterday, who had been linked to both Rangers and Celtic in January, and are now ready to offer Cantwell a route out of Glasgow.

Rangers' Todd Cantwell is one of two players heading for Ibrox exit door. | SNS Group

Gers ‘close the door’

Rangers will resist any late approaches for free-scoring striker Cyriel Dessers ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, with the Nigerian expected to remain at Ibrox. The 29-year-old has played regularly under Philippe Clement this season, though there were murmurs the club would accept bids of around £4.5million for the player in order to raise funds for a squad rebuild. Earlier in the window, Atlanta United had shown interest in the forward, though the player himself is believed to have rejected the move. Despite intense speculation on his future throughout the window, it now appears the club will not be looking to sanction any sale this week, with Rangers making the decision to hold onto their first choice forward in the face of any late interest.

Cyriel Dessers is staying at Rangers. | SNS Group

Celtic agree move for 20 y/o