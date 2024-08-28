Rangers have nine players linked with potential departures ahead of the transfer window deadline. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Here’s a full list of every Rangers player linked with a move away from Ibrox ahead of the transfer deadline next week - and how likely they are to depart

The Scottish Premiership transfer window deadline is almost here, with clubs across the country still aiming to do some last minute squad surgery in order to strengthen.

One of those clubs, Rangers, are expected to be extremely busy with incomings and outgoings, as their hectic summer continues. Player turnover and a planned rebuild has already resulted in several incomings, while long-serving players such as Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack fronted a huge list of outgoings.

More transfer activity is expected in the final week of the window. With Todd Cantwell’s departure edging closer, Rabbi Matondo courting interest in England and Scott Wright undergoing a medical with Birmingham City. A total of nine players could still depart the club come 11pm on Friday. Here, we take a closer look at the players linked with departures from Rangers ahead of the August 30 deadline - and predict how likely they are to leave.

John Lundstram (left) and Ryan Jack (top) are just two of 10 departures already confirmed at Rangers this summer. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Scott Wright

Was linked with a departure at the start of the window, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday were rumoured to hold an to interest in the winger’s services. No move materialised though, and began the campaign as a regular starter for Philippe Clement in the opening month of the season. However, the winger now looks set to leave in the coming hours after the club accepted a bid from Birmingham City for the player. Reports say that Rangers looking to sell the player on before the window closes in order raise funds to reinvest in the squad and Wright is reportedly undergoing a medical as we speak.

Verdict: Will leave to join Birmingham City.

James Tavernier

It felt like the long-serving Rangers captain had one foot out of the door in pre-season, however talk around Tavernier’s future has fallen silent ever since the club rebuffed a bid from Trabzonspor in late July. Both he and close friend Connor Goldson had been rumoured to depart Ibrox in the window and, while Goldson completed a move to Aris Limassol before the season started, Tavernier has remained in Glasgow and captained the side domestically and in Europe. With a week left to go, does he move on? It feels like that ship has sailed, for the time being.

Verdict: He’s staying.

Alex Lowry

His loan spell to Hearts last year was wrecked by injury, and Lowry has barely featured for the first team since returning to Glasgow in January. It is understood the 21-year-old has been told his game time is likely to be limited this year and that a move could be more beneficial at this point in his career. Lowry will weigh up his options over the next week, with a potential loan to Carlisle United mooted.

Verdict: Will leave on loan.

Todd Cantwell

Will want-away Todd be the got-away Todd? With time running out, the Rangers playmaker could find himself in quite a sticky situation should a move not materialise - especially now his relationship with the fans is at an all-time low. After a brief spell of good form last January, Cantwell told the club he wanted to leave for a ‘new challenge’ in the up-and-coming window before officially requesting a transfer in pre-season. Tentative links to Trabzonspor, Cardiff City and the Saudi Pro League have since been mooted. However, it looks like Cantwell will finally get his wish to leave Rangers after Blackburn Rovers reportedly submitted a bid for the playmaker. With club and player desperate for a departure, you would expect that move to happen.

Verdict: Will leave.

Adam Devine

The young full-back showed promise when he first broke into the team under Michael Beale, but Devine hasn’t kicked on as much as he would have hoped. He spent the second half of last season on loan to Motherwell, but struggled to displace the experienced Stephen O’Donnell before returning to Rangers in May. The 21-year-old claimed he wanted to fight for his place at Ibrox, but is surplus to requirements under Clement. Has not been part of the first team squad recently and is more often part of the B team. Likely to leave.

Verdict: Will leave on loan.

Leon King

The young defender has been out of the picture at Ibrox since the appointment of Philippe Clement. The arrival of Robin Propper in the summer knocked him down the pecking order once again, though he may be given a reprieve now that Ben Davies has departed on loan to Birmingham City. Linked to Salford City earlier in the week, the 20-year-old needs to play regular football at this point in his career and a move to EFL League Two could suit both parties.

Verdict: Will leave on loan.

Rabbi Matondo

The speedy Welsh winger is a man in-demand, with concrete interest from Blackburn Rovers confirmed by John Eustace on Thursday. Had been tipped with a move to Leeds United earlier in the month, with Daniel Farke searching for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville. Last week’s purchase of Belgian ace Largie Ramazani appears to have killed off the Elland Road outfit’s interest in Matondo, though. Just as it looked like the 23-year-old would be allowed to leave though, he put in arguably his best display in a Rangers shirt, scoring a brace and assisting a further two goals in the 6-0 win over Ross County. This may have changed Clement’s mind on a departure during this window.

Verdict: Will stay.

Cyriel Dessers

The future of the Rangers striker is a curious one and changed throughout pre-season. Clement has admitted he wants to further strengthen the squad, but there’s an awareness that he must sell to buy. Despite Dessers being a first team regular and the club’s top scorer this season, there were murmurs the Gers would look to move on him on as one of their few saleable assets, should a club match Rangers’ valuation, in order to raise much needed funds. That appears to have changed in the last few days, however, with the club now set to reject any late interest in the Nigerian striker.

Verdict: Will stay.

Ianis Hagi

There was once a time that the marriage of Rangers and the Romanian winger was a happy one. Scoring a memorable brace during a 3-2 comeback win over Braga in the Europa League, Hagi was a vital part of Steven Gerrard’s frontline. However, since an ACL injury against Stirling Albion in January 2022, he has not had a look in at Ibrox. Rangers have been honest and admitted they want to move the player on this summer, with some reports claiming the player would be due a wage hike should he hit a certain of games with Rangers. Tipped for a romantic return to former club Rapid Bucharest earlier in the week, Hagi is said to have rejected the move and has publicly said he is ‘ready’ to play for Rangers again. But will the club allow it?