Just 99 days on from their pulsating Scottish Cup final clash at Hampden Park last season, Celtic and Rangers face off once again in the Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership campaign this Sunday.

Both sides enter the game unbeaten in the league, though it is Celtic that hold the advantage over their neighbours, with the Hoops enjoying a 100 per cent record in the Scottish top flight so far. A win for Rangers would see them leapfrog their fierce rivals though with the Gers just two points behind.

Fears about the fitness of Cameron Carter-Vickers have been allayed ahead of kick-off, with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirming the player is “fine”, while £11million record signing Arne Engels could make his Hoops debut. Rodgers’ has plenty selection dilemmas though, with both Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah battling to start the game, while Paul Bernardo will be aiming to keep his place in Hoops engine room.

As for Rangers, Ridvan Yilmaz is set to miss out with a thigh injury, though Robin Propper could be available again after missing last weekend’s 6-0 win over Ross County. Could Rabbi Matondo come back into the starting XI after last week’s outstanding performance - or will Clement opt for Ross McCausland on the right-wing?

The Scotsman predicts Celtic and Rangers’ starting XI for this weekend’s game, with both bosses facing several selection dilemmas.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic The Danish goalkeeper will get his first taste of the Old Firm as he starts between the sticks for the Hoops on Sunday.

GK: Jack Butland - Rangers When he's fit, he starts. Butland will be hoping to to win his first Old Firm this weekend.

RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic After his goal-scoring exploits in Paisley last week, the Canadian will continue to maraud down the right for Celtic.