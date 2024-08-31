Celtic take on Rangers in the first Old Firm of the season this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.Celtic take on Rangers in the first Old Firm of the season this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic take on Rangers in the first Old Firm of the season this weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Rangers: Predicted line-ups, plus team news as Clement goes bold amid Rodgers' selection dilemma

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Aug 2024, 09:19 BST

Celtic vs Rangers is the headline clash in the Scottish Premiership season this Sunday as the first Old Firm of the season takes place at Celtic Park. This is how we predict both sides will line up for the game.

Just 99 days on from their pulsating Scottish Cup final clash at Hampden Park last season, Celtic and Rangers face off once again in the Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership campaign this Sunday.

Both sides enter the game unbeaten in the league, though it is Celtic that hold the advantage over their neighbours, with the Hoops enjoying a 100 per cent record in the Scottish top flight so far. A win for Rangers would see them leapfrog their fierce rivals though with the Gers just two points behind.

Fears about the fitness of Cameron Carter-Vickers have been allayed ahead of kick-off, with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirming the player is “fine”, while £11million record signing Arne Engels could make his Hoops debut. Rodgers’ has plenty selection dilemmas though, with both Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah battling to start the game, while Paul Bernardo will be aiming to keep his place in Hoops engine room.

As for Rangers, Ridvan Yilmaz is set to miss out with a thigh injury, though Robin Propper could be available again after missing last weekend’s 6-0 win over Ross County. Could Rabbi Matondo come back into the starting XI after last week’s outstanding performance - or will Clement opt for Ross McCausland on the right-wing?

The Scotsman predicts Celtic and Rangers’ starting XI for this weekend’s game, with both bosses facing several selection dilemmas.

The Danish goalkeeper will get his first taste of the Old Firm as he starts between the sticks for the Hoops on Sunday.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic

The Danish goalkeeper will get his first taste of the Old Firm as he starts between the sticks for the Hoops on Sunday. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
When he's fit, he starts. Butland will be hoping to to win his first Old Firm this weekend.

2. GK: Jack Butland - Rangers

When he's fit, he starts. Butland will be hoping to to win his first Old Firm this weekend. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
After his goal-scoring exploits in Paisley last week, the Canadian will continue to maraud down the right for Celtic.

3. RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic

After his goal-scoring exploits in Paisley last week, the Canadian will continue to maraud down the right for Celtic. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Rumours of a departure failed to materialise this summer and the Gers skipper has been ever-present so far this season. He's experienced this atmosphere many times and will hope to lead his side to a vital victory at Celtic Park on Sunday.

4. RB: James Tavernier

Rumours of a departure failed to materialise this summer and the Gers skipper has been ever-present so far this season. He's experienced this atmosphere many times and will hope to lead his side to a vital victory at Celtic Park on Sunday. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RangersCelticTeam newsScottish Premiership