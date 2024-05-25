Celtic's Scottish Cup win over Rangers takes them to 118 major trophies. Cr. SNS Group.

Celtic’s 1-0 last-gasp win over Rangers at Hampden Park saw increase their impressive domestic honours list

Celtic have drawn level with Rangers in head-to-head all-time trophy wins after their dramatic last-minute 1-0 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

A tense game at on the southside of Glasgow was decided in the very final minute when Paulo Bernardo’s long-range drive was spilled by Jack Butland straight into the path of the on rushing Adam Idah, who tapped home to end his Hoops loan stint in memorable fashion.

Rangers looked to have taken the lead just after the hour mark when substitute Abdallah Sima tapped home on the line from close range. However, referee Nick Walsh spotted a foul of Joe Hart in the build up and ruled it out, much to the anger of the blue side of Hampden Park.

The goal sent the Celtic end into delirium as Brendan Rodgers’ side completed a domestic double and maintained their unbeaten run against their Old Rivals, which now stretches over two years. For Philippe Clement’s Rangers’, it was a heart-breaking end to another disappointing season at Ibrox.

For Celtic fans though, the Scottish Cup victory secures another trophy for Hoops’ and moves them to 118 in the club’s history. The sides are now neck and neck when it comes to the title of Scotland’s most successful.

The Gers had moved further ahead of their rivals earlier in the year when they claimed their 118th trophy earlier via James Tavernier’s late strike against Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup last December.

Rodgers’ side had already got to 54 Scottish league titles earlier this month when a thumping 5-0 win over Kilmarnock helped them comfortably win their third Scottish Premiership title in a row. The title win also moved them to within just one Scottish league title of Rangers, whose record of 55 league titles is now under threat.

The Hoops are now one ahead of Rangers in domestic cup wins too, with the Hoops winning a total of 63 domestic cups compared to Rangers’ 62. Interestingly enough, the Hoops victory also places them levels with the Gers in terms of head-to-head Old Firm victories, with both teams winning 169 times each against their Glasgow neighbours.

As two of the world’s most successful clubs, the Old Firm duo are two of only five clubs to have won 100+ trophies in their history.

How many trophies have Celtic won? Celtic full honours list

Celtic's win was their 42nd Scottish Cup victory in history, which is a Scottish record. Their full honours list now includes 54 league titles, 42 Scottish Cups, 21 Scottish League Cup’s 21 times and European Cup in 1967. A total of 118 major trophies.

How many trophies have Rangers won? Rangers full honours list