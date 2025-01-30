Here are today’s latest Scottish transfer headlines on this Wednesday morning - including Celtic, Rangers and Hearts.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic man says goodbye to ‘historic club’

Outgoing left-back Alex Valle has thanked Celtic for allowing him to ‘be part of such a big and historic club’ as he waved goodbye to Celtic Park ahead of his move to Como. The Spanish defender was signed by Brendan Rodgers on loan from Barcelona in the summer, but will see his loan deal cut short in order to move to Como on a similar deal until the end of the season, where he will play under ex-Arsenal great Cesc Fabregas.

Via his official Instagram account, Valle wrote: “Dear Celtic and Celtic fans. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a big and historic club. I’ve made my Champions League debut and won the first title of my professional career. It was short but I tried to give my best every day for the best and its amazing fans, massive part of the club. Thanks again for everything. Hail hail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Valle is set to join Como. | SNS Group

New club joins chase for 51 cap Scotland international

Scotland international Stuart Armstrong could be set to end his MLS adventure after just four months, with several EFL Championship sides vying for his signature before the transfer window slams shut on Monday night. The 32-year-old ex-Celtic and Southampton star moved to Vancouver Whitecaps in September, playing 10 games and scoring twice, and still has a year left to run on his deal at the BC Place, but found himself strongly linked to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week. The Owls were said to be exploring a deal for Armstrong following strong interest in his services during the summer.

However, promotion chasing West Bromwich Albion have now joined the race for the player’s signature, with ex-Celtic and Hibs boss Tony Mowbray said to be ‘pushing hard’ to make the 51 cap Scotland international the first signing of his tenure after he returned for a second stint as manager at the Hawthorns earlier this month.

Stuart Armstrong could make a return to the EFL Championship this month. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

FIFA ruling ends Hearts exit

Hearts centre-back Lewis Neilson will not be moving back out on loan this month after making his first appearance of the season for the club against Kilmarnock at the weekend. The 21-year-old was sent on a season long loan to St Johnstone in the summer, but he was recalled by head coach Neil Critchley at the beginning of January as the Jambos boss looked to bolster his defensive options due to the departure of Kye Rowles, though when Jamie McCart moved to Tynecastle from Rotherham United, it appeared Neilson was set for a second loan move ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday.

With the young defender unexpectedly called into action following an injury to Craig Halkett on Saturday though, the possibly of Neilson leaving has now been virtually extinguished, with FIFA rules stating that players can be registered for three different clubs in one season, but will only eligible to play for two. While he could re-join St Johnstone, a loan move elsewhere has been ruled out due to FIFA rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Neilson is back at Hearts following his loan spell at St Johnstone. | SNS Group

Ex-Rangers ace in Saudi ‘talks’

Former Rangers title winner Glen Kamara is set to depart Ligue 1 side Rennes after just six months, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming he is in ‘advanced talks’ with Al Shabab. The 29-year-old Finnish international was part of the Rangers squad that made the final of the Europa League in 2022, scoring the vital second goal in the 3-1 semi-final second leg win over RB Leipzig, but left just over a year later in order to sign for Leeds United. Despite being a regular at Elland Road, he left the club in order to complete a move Rennes in a deal worth £8.6million just a year later. However, he almost immediately fell out of favour with head coach Jorge Sampaoli when he was appointed in November, similar to new Celtic signing Jota, who also joined Rennes in the summer.

Currently sixth in the Saudi Pro League, ‘negotiations are underway’ with Al Shabab for a move that would see Kamara link up with ex-Italian international Giacomo Bonaventura in midfield at the Riyadh based club. Staying in Saudi Arabia, Romano also revealed that Kamara’s former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is set to part ways with Al Ettifaq, with a mutual agreement over his departure already agreed.

Glen Kamara is set to depart Rennes to move to the Saudi Pro League. | AFP via Getty Images

‘Conversations’ underway over £13.5m Celtic target

A major transfer update has emerged following Celtic’s rumoured interest for £13.5million-rated hitman Mathias Kvistgaarden, after reports in Denmark indicated that Brøndby were aiming to “avoid” selling the striker during the current transfer window. Head coach Brendan Rodgers is hoping to add another striker to his squad following the £10million departure of Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes earlier in the week, and the Danish under-21 international a talent that has long been linked with the Scottish champions. The striker has been in lethal form in the Danish Superliga this season, bagging 10 goals in 15 games, which has once again alerted Celtic to his talents - though Brøndby are said to be hoping they can hang onto Kvistgaarden until the summer.