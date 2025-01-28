Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines this Tuesday morning.

Tierney Celtic ‘condition’ set by Arsenal

Arsenal are ‘expecting’ an approach from Celtic this week over a possible loan deal for Kieran Tierney, ahead of his rumoured return to Celtic Park on a pre-contract agreement in the summer. As per Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, the Gunners are unsure on whether they can allow the 27-year-old to depart the club this month, with interest also mounting in fellow left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko from Atletico Madrid.

While the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly may see Arsenal allow for both players to leave in January, reports claim the North London outfit are ‘keen to see the rest of Tierney’s contract covered’ if he is to move to Celtic on a loan deal this month. With his wages said to be around the £110,000 per mark, this could prove to be a stumbling block for a move.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

International midfielder ‘heading’ to Hibs

Hibs boss David Gray is edging closer to making his first signing of the January window after a report in Denmark claimed midfielder Alasana Manneh has ‘said goodbye’ to his Odense teammates ahead of a transfer to Easter Road. The 26-year-old - whose contract expires in the summer - was revealed as a Hibs transfer target last week, with the club hoping to tie up a deal for a Manneh this month.

Head coach Gray has hinted last week that he was confident of adding to his squad, saying: “The biggest challenge is to make sure when the window closes, that we’re in a stronger position than we were when the window opened, and I’m very confident that’ll be the case.” Formerly a Barcelona youth team player, Manneh was part of the Gambian squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations and been a key player for Odense in their current league season, where he has provided six assists from the centre of the pitch.

Hibs boss David Gray. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Hearts exit ‘imminent’

Hearts full-back Daniel Oyegoke is on the verge of departing the capital after just six months at Tynecastle, after Italian side Verona beat off competition from Lecce for the defender’s signature. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Verona have won the race for the ex-Brentford defender, despite fellow Serie A strugglers Lecce looking nailed on to complete a deal yesterday. The ex-Arsenal academy product had been heavily linked with a move in recent days after Hearts head coach Neil Critchley confirmed the club had accepted a bid from an unnamed club, but it is reported Verona have now hijacked the deal in the final moments, and will secure Oyegoke on a deal that runs until 2028 with an option to extend to 2029.

Daniel Oyegoke is set to depart Hearts after just six months. (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Rangers exit ‘expected’

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence looks to set to be the next player to depart Ibrox after reports last night claimed he was ‘expected’ to leave the club ahead of the transfer window closing next week. Several fringe players have already moved on in January, with youngsters Alex Lowry and Cole McKinnon both making moves away from the club this month. Fellow midfielder Kieran Dowell completed a loan move to Birmingham City yesterday after been told he was free to leave, while Rabbi Matondo is also expected to exit the club by the end of the window, though it is Lawrence who could be next in line with his contract expiring in just six months.

Linked to Besiktas and Burnley last week, the Welsh midfielder has featured in just seven league games for Rangers this term, and is said to have been targeted by ‘several’ EFL Championship sides. Elsewhere, the club have offered a contract extension to Ianis Hagi, who is out of contract in the summer, according to transfer expert Nicolò Schira.

Rangers Tom Lawrence has been tipped to depart Ibrox this month. | Getty Images

Celtic ‘open talks’ with ‘next Hummels’

Celtic have been credited with an interest in one of Europe’s most in-demand teenagers, with reports last night claiming ‘talks have already taken place’ with the players representatives. According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the champions have started initial talks with Odense defender Tobias Slotsager, who has caught the attention of several clubs across Europe, with Celtic named as one of the interested parties. The Danish under-21 international is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with the likes of Ajax, Liverpool, Aston Villa, AS Roma and Girona over the last 12 months.