Who Celtic will play in the Champions League knockout stage - and when is the draw

One of two teams next up for Hoops

Celtic have learned their potential Champions League knockout stage opponents following a 4-2 defeat in their final group stage match at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side secured their place in the play-off round last midweek with a 1-0 win over Young Boys at Celtic Park ensuring it was mission accomplished with one match to spare.

The only factor left to be decided at Villa Park was Celtic’s final league placing in the 36-team table which would determine whether they qualified directly for the last 16 or entered the knockout play-off round, while also narrowing down which teams they could face in the next round.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will discover his two potential Champions League knock-out play-off stage opponents after the match at Aston Villa. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The 4-2 defeat to the English Premier League side ensured that Celtic finished 21st in the Champions League table, which leaves them as an unseeded team in the knockout play-off round, and means they will be away from home in the second leg as they bid to reach the last 16.

Celtic’s final placing in the Champions League table has also determined their play-off opponents, which have been narrowed down to one of two teams. The draw is predetermined so that teams who finish 23rd or 24th will face the teams who finish 9th or 10th. Likewise those finishing 21st or 22nd will face 11th or 12th, 19th or 20th will face 13th or 14th and 17th or 18th will face 15th or 16th.

It means Celtic have been handed a blockbuster draw against against either Real Madrid (11th) or Bayern Munich (12th) in the knockout play-off round with the home tie at Celtic Park taking place on February 11 or 12 and the away leg at either the Allianz Arena or Bernabeu scheduled for February 18 or 19. Celtic will discover which of those two European giants they will face when the draw for the Champions League knockout phase is made this Friday, January 31 at 11am.

Bayern, who are the current leaders of the German Bundesliga, are managed by Vincent Kompany and have England captain Harry Kane leading their attack. Madrid, meanwhile, are top of Spain’s La Liga and have a star-studded team featuring the likes of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, England talisman Jude Bellingham and Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jnr.