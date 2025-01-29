Celtic signed off their Champions League main phase campaign with an entertaining 4-2 defeat by Aston Villa.

The hosts raced into a two-goal lead thanks to a double from Morgan Rogers within the first five minutes, only for Celtic to roar back before the interval with a double from Adam Idah.

With the scores level at the break, both teams pushed for a winner and it was Villa who got the upper hand. Ollie Watkins - heavily linked with a move to Arsenal - put the Birmingham-based side ahead once more before missing a penalty. Rogers then completed his hat-trick in stoppage time - his first in senior football.

Aston Villa finish eighth and qualify directly for the last 16 of the competition. Celtic ended the night in 21st place and are unseeded for the play-off round, with a match against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich - two European heavyweights - awaiting them.

Here are the player ratings after a dramatic match at Villa Park.

Emi Martinez No chance with either Celtic goal. Didn't have loads to do but did flap at one cross. 5

Kasper Schmeichel Some poor distribution put Celtic in trouble at times. Two massive saves from Watkins among a stellar second-half display. Beaten by a cruel Scales deflection for Villa's second goal. 7

Matty Cash Lasted half-an-hour due to injury but motored up and down the right flank before his calf packed in. 5

Alistair Johnston Villa pillaged his flank early on, but he grew into the match and made a key clearance off the line. 6