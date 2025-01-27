Here are the latest Scottish transfer headlines as we head towards the final week of the January transfer window.

Shock linked for 51-cap Scotland ace

Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong has could be set to depart Vancouver Whitecaps just four months after moving to the MLS on a free transfer. The 51-cap midfielder departed Southampton last summer, and was linked with a return to Celtic, while he also spent time on trial with Brentford. He opted to make the move across the pond in September though, linking up with international teammate Ryan Gauld, scoring two goals in 10 appearances at the end of the 2024 MLS campaign.

Despite impressing in America and still having a year still to run on his contract, the 32-year-old has now been tipped for a return to Britain with a move to EFL Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday. Reports claim the Scotland ace said is “considering a return back to the UK” and that Danny Rohl’s side are “explore the opportunity” of signing him this month in order to bolster their squad. He was also linked with a move to Burnley last week.

Stuart Armstrong is currently out in the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps. | Getty Images

Hearts exit route revealed

Hearts boss Neil Critchley has been one of the busiest managers in the January transfer window so far, adding Jamie McCart, Elton Kabangu, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum to his Tynecastle squad already this month. However, he could be set to lose defender Daniel Oyegoke in the coming days after he emerged as a surprise target for Italian outfit Lecce last night. According to transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, the ex-Brentford defender has been targeted by the struggling Serie A outfit as they look to stave off the threat of relegation.

Following the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend, the Tynecastle boss admitted a club had made a bid for the full-back, and that the two clubs were “negotiating” a move that was getting closer to completion, with Di Marzio now revealing that club in question is Leece. Oyegoke only joined the capital club in the summer, playing 26 times since agreeing to a three-year in the summer.

Daniel Oyegoke is close to a move to Serie A outfit Lecce. | SNS Group

Celtic-linked ace makes £8m move

Brendan Rodgers will not be reigniting his interest in key summer transfer target Mateusz Bogusz this month after he completed a big money move to Cruz Azul from Los Angeles FC over the weekend. The Polish attacker had been strongly linked with a move to Celtic Park in the summer, with the champions prepared to shell out a fee of around £8million in order to secure his services, though they move broke down in the final days of the transfer window.

Speaking of Celtic’s reported interest in September, Bogusz had said: “There was possible movement for me. At the end of the day I stayed here and I am very happy. That is all I can say about this situation”, and he recently said to be “considering his options”, leading to talk that a move to Celtic could be reignited. However, any chance of a move to Glasgow is now over after he left the MLS in order to move to the Liga MX.

Celtic had been linked to £8million midfielder Mateusz Bogusz. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Rangers face Cameron competition

Rangers are said to be trying to ‘accelerate’ a pre-contract move for highly-rated Dundee player maker Lyall Cameron this month, but will now reportedly face competition in the race for his signature. Thought to be one a the Gers’ key targets this window, the 22-year-old midfielder has shone at Dens Park this season, scoring five goals and assisting a further four in the Scottish Premiership. With the Ibrox giants hopeful of adding a top Scottish talent in each window, Cameron is free to discuss terms elsewhere and has already reportedly been in contact with the club this month.

However, Glasgow club are now set to be rivalled for Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen according to a report from MailOnline. The report states the Dons will be unable to match the players wages, but hope to lure the player to Pittodrie in the summer by persuading him the move would be “better for his long-term career”, with Kenny McLean, Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson and Bojan Miovski used as examples of players that have big-money moves on the back of a spell with Aberdeen.