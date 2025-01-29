Philippe Clement lands key new Rangers appointment with links to Hamza Igamane
Rangers have appointed the man who helped unearth Hamza Igamane as their new assistant head coach.
Issame Charai, who handed the Rangers striker his international breakthrough while in charge of Morocco Under-23s, has been confirmed as Philippe Clement's new number two at Ibrox.
The 42-year-old Belgian-Moroccan has previously held assistant manager roles at Belgian Pro League sides Beerschot, Sint-Truidense and OH Leuven as well as having had a coaching stint in Saudi Arabia. He also guided Morocco Under-23s to victory at the Africa Cup of Nations in July 2023.
Charai was most recently appointed assistant to Liam Rosenier at French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg last July but quit after just two-and-a-half months to pursue his ambition of becoming a head coach. However, he has now agreed to become Clement’s assistant at Rangers on a three-and-a-half year deal.
Charai replaces Andries Ulderink who was appointed last June but has now left his role to return to the Netherlands due to personal reasons. Charai joins Stephan Van Der Hayden, Alex Rae, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart on the Rangers backroom team.
Meanwhile, Clement has insisted Rangers is the best place for Brazilian left-back Jefte to continue his development amid reports that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, who was signed from Fluminense in the summer.
The former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss, stating that he was speaking hypothetically, said: “I know those kind of clubs. I had some players going there, or similar clubs.
“If he makes a normal evolution, what he’s been doing now, I think one day he will be ready for that. But for the moment, it’s too early. And I think this is a really good place for him to develop. So he’s totally not busy with all these rumours, totally not.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.