Rangers land £5m teen as transfer activity ramps up - but face race for Champions League clearance
Rangers have completed the loan signing of Brentford defender Jayden Meghoma for the rest of the season.
Meghoma, 19, is primarily a left-back and becomes Rangers’ tenth summer signing of a busy transfer window. He comes in to replace Jefte, who is on the verge of completing a move to Palmeiras in his homeland of Brazil.
Current Rangers head coach Russell Martin worked with Meghoma at Southampton and gave the England Under-19 internationalist his debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Gillingham two years ago.
Meghoma was bought by Brentford in 2024 for £5 million and was given a four-year contract. He made his Premier League debut in December last year before being farmed out to Preston North End in the Championship.
The move is subject to international clearance, but if all paperwork is concluded in time, Meghoma could make his Rangers debut against Club Brugge on Tuesday in the Champions League play-off round first leg at Ibrox. Rangers do not have an option to buy at the end of this season.
“I am really pleased to welcome Jayden to Rangers,” said Martin. “I have worked with him before, and I know exactly what he brings. He is a young player with big potential, real athleticism and a great attitude.
“He is hungry to learn and improve, and I’m confident he’ll thrive in this environment. We’re excited to help him take the next step in his career here at Ibrox.”
‘Excited’ to be at Rangers
On his move to Rangers, Meghoma said: “I am very excited to be here, it is a fantastic club, and I know a lot about the rich history of Rangers. When the deal was presented to me, I thought straight away that it would be a fantastic opportunity for myself and my family.
“The main thing for me is getting results. Rangers is a big club, and I am ready, I am hungry and excited to get going.”
Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “We’re delighted to bring Jayden to Rangers for the season. At a young age, he has already shown maturity and technical quality, and I am looking forward to seeing him thrive in this squad.
“Having worked with Russell before, there’s already a strong foundation in place, and we’re confident this is the right environment for Jayden to grow and make an impact.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.