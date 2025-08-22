Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals date update as Rangers v Hibs and Partick v Celtic left in limbo

SPFL forced to wait on Champions League qualifiers before settling on dates

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals will be broadcast live across the weekend of September 19-21, but the SPFL is as yet unable to confirm the dates for two of the ties.

The match between Kilmarnock and St Mirren will take place on Friday, September 19, while Aberdeen v Motherwell has been slated for 3pm on Saturday, September 20. However, the dates for the other last-eight games - Rangers v Hibs and Partick Thistle - remain up in the air, with the SPFL awaiting the outcomes of European qualifiers next week before being able to confirm the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Rangers are both in the Champions League play-offs and should they qualify, there is a chance they would be European action the midweek leading up to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

The Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals take place next month. | SNS Group

The newly revamped Champions League phase, which came into effect last season, has gameweek one is staggered across three midweek nights in September - Tuesday 16, Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18. If one or both Old Firm clubs reach the Champions League, their cup matches are likely to be played at the earliest on Sunday, September 21 to maintain a three-day gap between fixtures.

The SPFL and Sky Sports also have the same issue with Celtic’s trip to Kilmarnock on the weekend of September 13/14. The broadcaster is awaiting the result of Celtic’s tie against Kairat Almaty, which is currently 0-0 after the first leg in Glasgow, and potential Champions League fixtures before confirming a date.

Celtic head to Kazakhstan on Tuesday for their return game, while Rangers are away to Club Brugge the following night trailing 3-1 for the first leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPFL statement

A statement from the SPFL on the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final ties read: “The SPFL has today provided an update on the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals, following the draw for the last eight of the competition on Saturday evening.

“All four matches will be shown live on Premier Sports or the Premier Player across the weekend of September 19-21, with a place in the semi-finals on the weekend of November 1/2 at stake. The final of the 2025/26 Premier Sports Cup will take place on Sunday December 14.

“The first of the quarter-finals will see 2012 winners Kilmarnock take on 2013 winners St Mirren at the BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park on Friday September 19, while the meeting of Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie has been confirmed for Saturday September 20, kick-off 3.00pm.

“Fixture details for the remaining quarter-finals – Partick Thistle v Celtic and Rangers v Hibernian – will be announced following the UEFA competition league phase draws at the end of August.