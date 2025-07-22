Celtic fans have their sights set on being crowned champions for the fifth successive Scottish Premiership season, with head coach Brendan Rodgers just one title away from securing a record 56th title win in the club’s history ahead of the new season started on August 3.

With six new signings already in the door at Celtic Park, Rodgers’ promise to re-fresh his squad this summer has been fulfilled and Celtic’s starting XI may look a little different when they kick-off the campaign with a home game against St Mirren. There have been outgoing too, with Nicolas Kuhn and Greg Taylor the two big name departures, though there are almost certain to be more incomings and outgoings as the summer progresses.

But have the new faces that have been value to Celtic’s squad? And how much is the current squad worth? With a reported squad value of £105million, The Scotsman look at how much each Hoops player is valued, from the lowest to the highest, according to the transfer values set by popular football statistics site FotMob.

1 . Callum Osmand - £104k Celtic's new summer signing opted to depart Fulham in order to pen a four-year deal in Glasgow. He is the lowest ranked player in the squad at present though, with a reported value of £104,000. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Ross Doohan - £253k Another new summer signing, Doohan won the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in May, made his Scotland debut in June and signed for Celtic shortly afterwards. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . James Forrest - £273k The club's most decorated player is now 34-years-old, which is reflected in his reported market value. The Scotland international still has so much to offer, despite his advancing years though. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales