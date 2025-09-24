Celtic began their Europa League campaign with a battling 1-1 draw against Crvena zvezda in Belgrade on Wednesday night.

After a drab 45-minute performance where chances were at a premium, Cameron Carter-Vickers went closest with a close-range header in first-half stoppage time. However, Brendan Rodgers’ decision to swap Daizen Maeda with Kelechi Iheanacho at half-time paid dividends almost instantly, with the Nigerian firing Celtic into the lead on 55 minutes after neat work from Benjamin Nygren.

The lead wouldn’t last long, though, with former Stoke City and West Ham United forward Marko Arnautović bundling home a deserved equaliser for the home side just 10 minutes later, to ensure the game ended with a share of the spoils.

Celtic will now return to domestic action as they host Hibs this Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, before they welcome Braga to Parkhead in their next Europa League clash, which will be played on Thursday, 2 October.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Celtic player in the 1-1 draw against Crvena zvezda at the Rajko Mitic Stadium:

Kasper Schmeichel - 6 Made a great fingertip save to tip Bruno Duarte's shot onto the bar in the first-half, and stopped Celtic from going 2-1 down in the second when he blocked a shot at point-blank range. Had some shaky moments late in the game, which blotted his copybook.

Colby Donovan - 6 Only his fifth senior appearance for Celtic, and he didn't look out of place, despite the intimidating atmosphere. Will be disappointed at how many crosses he allowed to come in, perhaps, but he is still learning and can hold his head high.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6 His far post header almost created an opening for Celtic from a Nygren free-kick. Unlucky not to grab an assist in that moment. Missed a great opportunity in first-half stoppage time when he headed over the bar from close range. An important tackle just after the break halted an attack.