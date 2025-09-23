Here is the amount Celtic and Rangers will earn from their participation in the Europa League this season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Celtic and Rangers begin their quest for Europa League glory this week, as the competition gets under way for another season.

Having fallen short in the Champions League play-offs last month, both Glasgow rivals will play in the competition for the first time since 2007 - and both will hope to go far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side open with a visit to Serbia to face Crvena zvezda, before facing mouth-watering tests against the likes of AS Roma, Bologna, and Feyenoord in the League Phase. Meanwhile, Rangers begin their campaign at home and welcome Genk to Ibrox, before they face mammoth League Phase games against Porto, Braga, and SK Brann.

But how much will Celtic and Rangers earn from their participation in the UEFA competition, and how much more could they secure by qualifying for the latter stages of the Europa League?

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025/26 Europa League - including prize money and key dates:

Rangers face some mouth-watering ties in the Europa League this season. | SNS Group

Rangers Europa League fixtures

Sept 25: Genk (H) - 8pm

Oct 2: Sturm Graz (A) - 8pm

Oct 23: SK Brann (A) - 5.45pm

Nov 6: Roma (H) - 8pm

Nov 27: Braga (H) - 8pm

Dec 11: Ferencvaros (A) - 5.45pm

Jan 22: Ludogorets (H) - 8pm

Jan 29: Porto (A) - 8pm

Celtic Europa League fixtures

Sep 24: Crvena zvezda (A) - 8pm

Oct 2: Braga (H) - 5.45pm

Oct 23: Sturm Graz (H) - 8pm

Nov 6: FC Midtjylland (A) - 5.45pm

Nov 27: Feyenoord (A) - 5.45pm

Dec 11: Roma (H) - 8pm

Jan 22: Bologna (A) - 5.45pm

Jan 29: FC Utrecht (H) - 8pm

Celtic will go in search of Europa League glory this season. | SNS Group

Europa League prize money 2025/26

Firstly, all 36 qualifying clubs will be guaranteed a fixed starting fee of €4.31million, which is made to ensure a baseline financial reward for participation. From there on in, each qualifying club are given a performance-related bonus, which will be paid per result in the League Phase. and €150k per draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Win a game in the League Phase: €450k per win

Draw a game in the League Phase: €150k

Lose a game in the League Phase: £0.

Finish in the top eight of the League Phase: €600k each

Finished between ninth and 16th: €300k each

Playoff round: €300k each

Round of 16: €1.75m per club

Quarter-finals: €2.5m per club

Semi-finals: €4.5m per club

Final: €7m per club

Winners can expect to receive an additional €6m.