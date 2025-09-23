Europa League prize money 2025/26: How much Rangers and Celtic could earn from playing in the competition
Both Celtic and Rangers begin their quest for Europa League glory this week, as the competition gets under way for another season.
Having fallen short in the Champions League play-offs last month, both Glasgow rivals will play in the competition for the first time since 2007 - and both will hope to go far.
Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side open with a visit to Serbia to face Crvena zvezda, before facing mouth-watering tests against the likes of AS Roma, Bologna, and Feyenoord in the League Phase. Meanwhile, Rangers begin their campaign at home and welcome Genk to Ibrox, before they face mammoth League Phase games against Porto, Braga, and SK Brann.
But how much will Celtic and Rangers earn from their participation in the UEFA competition, and how much more could they secure by qualifying for the latter stages of the Europa League?
Here is everything you need to know about the 2025/26 Europa League - including prize money and key dates:
Rangers Europa League fixtures
- Sept 25: Genk (H) - 8pm
- Oct 2: Sturm Graz (A) - 8pm
- Oct 23: SK Brann (A) - 5.45pm
- Nov 6: Roma (H) - 8pm
- Nov 27: Braga (H) - 8pm
- Dec 11: Ferencvaros (A) - 5.45pm
- Jan 22: Ludogorets (H) - 8pm
- Jan 29: Porto (A) - 8pm
Celtic Europa League fixtures
- Sep 24: Crvena zvezda (A) - 8pm
- Oct 2: Braga (H) - 5.45pm
- Oct 23: Sturm Graz (H) - 8pm
- Nov 6: FC Midtjylland (A) - 5.45pm
- Nov 27: Feyenoord (A) - 5.45pm
- Dec 11: Roma (H) - 8pm
- Jan 22: Bologna (A) - 5.45pm
- Jan 29: FC Utrecht (H) - 8pm
Europa League prize money 2025/26
Firstly, all 36 qualifying clubs will be guaranteed a fixed starting fee of €4.31million, which is made to ensure a baseline financial reward for participation. From there on in, each qualifying club are given a performance-related bonus, which will be paid per result in the League Phase. and €150k per draw.
- Win a game in the League Phase: €450k per win
- Draw a game in the League Phase: €150k
- Lose a game in the League Phase: £0.
- Finish in the top eight of the League Phase: €600k each
- Finished between ninth and 16th: €300k each
- Playoff round: €300k each
- Round of 16: €1.75m per club
- Quarter-finals: €2.5m per club
- Semi-finals: €4.5m per club
- Final: €7m per club
- Winners can expect to receive an additional €6m.
This means the maximum amount either Celtic or Rangers could receive from their participation in the Europa League is: €30.3million, though this would require either team to win every single game in the competition.
