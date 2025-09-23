Sloppy Hibs continue to shoot themselves in foot as recurring trait becomes concerning at Falkirk

Bairns show spirit to battle back from two goals down

Hibs continue to shoot themselves in the foot with slack defending and poor concentration, emphasised by the way they tossed away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Falkirk in the Premiership.

While the Bairns deserve credit for staging a comeback, Hibs will no doubt rue letting victory slip away from them. Seemingly coasting after Martin Boyle and Jamie McGrath had them ahead on 42 minutes, the concession of a first-half stoppage time goal allowed Falkirk a way back in.

Hibs have now conceded nine goals in five Premiership matches and in their past three games across all competitions alone have shipped five between 40 and 47 minutes. Staying focused and defensively robust at key moments is just not happening, and undermining good forward play.

Liam Henderson heads home Falkirk's leveller against Hibs. | SNS Group

Rangers struck twice on Saturday at the end of the first half to eliminate Hibs from the Premier Sports Cup, while this season as a whole, goals at the end of halves have been netted against David Gray's men by Midtjylland, Partizan Belgrade, Legia Warsaw, Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Rangers and now Falkirk.

Hibs remain unbeaten in the league but drop a place to fourth with four draws out of five. With trips to Celtic and Hearts next, improvement will be required.

The opening stages at the Falkirk Stadium on a brisk autumnal night were frantic, with both teams creating early opportunities. The hosts' Ethan Williams could have netted as early as the two-minute mark with a close-range header that was clawed away by Raphael Sallinger, while at the other end, Kieron Bowie was off-target with a couple of headers and McGrath saw an effort saved by Scott Bain.

Hibs flexed muscle before letting grip slip

The Falkirk keeper showed excellent reflexes to deny Bowie on 22 minutes after Falkirk had been caught napping in trying to play out from the back, and Hibs were starting to exert their strength.

The visitors were awarded a contentious penalty just before the half-hour mark when referee Calum Scott was told by VAR Matthew MacDermid to stop play and review a handball by Williams in blocking a Nicky Cadden cross. Boyle stepped up and while Bain got a hand to his effort, he could not stop it.

Spurred on by finding the opener, Hibs set about getting a second and it arrived on 42 minutes. McGrath started the move, driving forward from midfield and playing in Boyle. The Australian's cutback found the Irishman in the penalty box and he chopped on to his left foot before drilling past a stranded Bain.

Martin Boyle opens the scoring with a penalty. | SNS Group

Hibs looked in control but their recent penchant for conceding goals at the end of a half continued two minutes into stoppage time. Williams played in a dangerous cross from the right into the six-yard box and Ross MacIver capitalised on static Hibs defending to bundle past Sallinger.

The start of the second half was cagier. Hibs were forced to replace Bowie on 59 minutes, the Scotland striker running the risk of a red card while on a booking. Thibault Klidje replaced him.

Hibs' lead was wiped out on 65 minutes. Calvin Miller’s corner was met flush by Liam Henderson and the centre-half's header left Sallinger helpless. It was more lamentable defending by Hibs, with Rocky Bushiri not tracking the run.