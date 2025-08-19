Hibs eye another slice of history as David Gray reveals plans for versatile 21y/o

Conference League is promised land for Easter Road side as confidence grows

Throughout his Hibs tenure, head coach David Gray has urged his players to chalk up milestones.

Last season, Hibs equalled an unbeaten league streak of 17 matches - a feat last achieved in 1948 - and went unblemished in Edinburgh derbies against Hearts. They won at Ibrox against Rangers for the first time in eight years. It all helped them finish third in the Premiership and qualify for Europe.

Another huge moment is in view, this time on the continent. Hibs are two matches away from achieving something new: qualifying for the league phase of a UEFA competition. Should they overcome Legia Warsaw in the play-off round, then the Easter Road side will reach the Conference League.

Hibs head coach David Gray. | SNS Group

Hibs have been at this juncture before, when they faced Aston Villa two seasons ago. They were soundly beaten by Unai Emery’s men but have a better chance this time around against Polish opposition. After overcoming Partizan Belgrade in the last round, there is some optimism of this Hibs team advancing. The first leg is in Edinburgh on Thursday, followed by a trip to Poland next week.

“This group has given themselves the opportunity to create history and that’s something we have spoken a lot about,” said Gray. “They are performing at a very high level and standard at the minute but Thursday night now needs to be the biggest performance of the season.

“We need to do that to give ourselves the best possible chance going over there because it will be slightly different being at home first.

Result was played down - but Belgrade huge for Hibs

“It’s going to be a brilliant night at Easter Road. There is a lot of football to be played over these two games and I think we’re adapting all the time to it.”

Hibs rode a rollercoaster against the Serbians. They won the first leg in Belgrade 2-0 but their advantage was annulled by half time at Easter Road. A Kieron Bowie worldy had them back in front but Partizan, despite being down to ten men, scored a stoppage-time equaliser to force extra time, where Hibs eventually prevailed.

“Going over to Partizan and winning was massive,” continued Gray. “I played it down at the time because it was only half-time in the tie and I didn’t allow myself to get overexcited.

Hibs take the applause of their fans in Belgrade. | SNS Group

“I didn’t want the players getting overexcited either. But when you strip it back, it was probably one of the best results in the club’s history of European results.

“I spoke to people at the club who have been here forever and they talked about the magnitude of the result, going there and winning against a really good team. It was an incredible achievement but all that would have been for nothing if we’d not seen it through, we knew that.”

“The experience of last Thursday is huge because of the psychology of football and the mentality involved in it. People look at it, a two-nil scoreline is one where you can see it out so the thing fizzles out or it can be tricky.

‘We will need to improve to get through this tie over two legs’

“The next goal in those games is always huge because when it goes 2-1 the momentum shifts, never mind when it goes 2-0. I said after the game, that was a huge test of character and the players managed to come through that. It doesn’t matter how you come through by that stage.

“I’ve looked at loads of things from that performance and how we can improve. We will need to improve to get through this tie over two legs, that’s for sure, but the team is improving and they’re working hard to do that.

“We have had some special moments this season already with our fans, they’ve been right behind us. The support and feelgood factor behind the club is brilliant. I’m sure the fans will sell Easter Road out again on Thursday night because they know we’ve got such an opportunity.

Hibs keeper Jordan Smith leads the celebrations at Easter Road after overcoming Partizan. | SNS Group

“We’re on the brink of achieving something special and creating history. That’s what the players need to be thinking about.”

Hibs will need to use all of their squad in the rest of August, even if their progression to the play-off round has allowed this weekend’s Premiership match against Falkirk to be postponed. Gray made six changes to his starting XI for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Livingston and despite the alterations, the depth of his group was displayed with a 2-0 win in West Lothian.

Record signing Thibault Klidje was given his first start up front and he netted the opener, while 21-year-old Zambian midfielder Miguel Chaiwa made his debut and impressed. The strength of Hibs’ squad was emphasised by Scotland defender Grant Hanley coming in - the 33-year-old was flawless at the back.

The plan for Megwa at Hibs

Kanayo Megwa, a 21-year-old defender, was also brought in at right wing-back. He has spent the majority of his Hibs career on loan at Kelty Hearts, Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle, but now appears ready to stake a claim to be part of the squad for a sustained period of time.

“He was excellent against Livingston,” Gray said of Megwa. “He’s had to be patient this season but you can see he’s benefitted from his loans to the Championship. He really enjoys the physical side of it and he’s defensively excellent. There is more improvement to come.

Asked if another loan move was in the offing for Megwa, Gray added: “Right now, he’s played and done well so we’re always looking at what the squad looks like. Players need to be playing but he’s demonstrated he can come in to play for Hibs.

Kanayo Megwa has impressed his coaching staff at Hibs. | SNS Group

“He’s someone who can play in a few positions, right-back in a back four, wing-back or even right of a back three. So there’s real versatility there and that gives options.